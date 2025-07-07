Sierra Six founder, Jade, has been given a prestigious award by Brainz for her contribution to tech.

The digital marketing industry has reason to celebrate as Jade Bartholomew, founder and CEO of Sierra Six Media, receives recognition for her outstanding contributions to the field.

Her agency, Sierra Six Media, has been honoured with a prestigious CREA Global Award by Brainz Magazine. Presented by the Brainz Magazine Selection Committee, this award recognises the agency’s outstanding creativity, innovative strategies, and adaptability in the ever-evolving business landscape.

Sierra Six Media stood out for its impactful contributions to both digital marketing and broader initiatives supporting sustainability and mental health.

This recognition comes at a time when female representation in tech leadership remains notably low, making Jade's achievements particularly noteworthy and inspiring for the next generation of women in digital marketing.

Who is Jade Bartholomew and why is her nomination significant?

The nomination represents recognition of her exceptional work in transforming how businesses approach digital marketing and client relationships. Her leadership style and technical expertise have positioned her as a rising star in the competitive digital marketing landscape.

What is Sierra Six Media and what makes it unique?

Sierra Six Media ( https://www.sierrasixmedia.co.uk/) is a cutting-edge digital marketing agency specialising in data-driven marketing strategies and innovative client solutions. The company focuses on delivering measurable results through comprehensive digital marketing services including SEO, PPC, social media management, and conversion optimisation.

Under Jade's leadership, Sierra Six Media has developed a reputation for transparent reporting and exceptional client service. The agency's approach combines technical expertise with creative strategy, helping businesses achieve sustainable growth in competitive digital markets.

The company's client-centric methodology sets it apart from traditional agencies. Sierra Six Media prioritises long-term partnerships over short-term gains, creating customised strategies that align with each client's specific business objectives and industry requirements.

What is Brainz Magazine and why are their awards respected?

Brainz Magazine is a leading international publication that celebrates entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership across various industries. The magazine features successful business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators who are making significant impacts in their respective fields.

The publication's awards programme recognises individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and contribution to their industries. These awards are highly regarded within the business community, with previous recipients including notable entrepreneurs and industry pioneers.

Brainz Magazine's rigorous selection process involves comprehensive evaluation of nominees' achievements, industry impact, and leadership qualities. The magazine's editorial team comprises experienced business journalists and industry experts who assess candidates based on strict criteria.

How is Jade Bartholomew leading the way for women in tech?

Jade Bartholomew represents a new generation of female leaders breaking barriers in the traditionally male-dominated technology sector. Her success demonstrates that women can excel in technical fields whilst maintaining authentic leadership styles and building successful businesses.

Current industry statistics show that women hold only 26% of leadership positions in technology companies, making Jade's achievement particularly noteworthy. Her nomination serves as inspiration for other women considering careers in digital marketing and technology entrepreneurship.

Through Sierra Six Media, Jade actively mentors young women entering the digital marketing field. She regularly speaks at industry conferences about the importance of diversity in tech and shares practical advice for women building careers in digital marketing.

What impact has Jade's leadership had on the industry?

Jade's innovative approach to digital marketing has influenced industry standards and best practices. Her emphasis on transparency, data-driven decision making, and client education has raised the bar for digital marketing agencies across the sector.

Her work has contributed to improved industry standards for reporting and client communication. Many agencies have adopted similar transparency practices after observing Sierra Six Media's success with comprehensive client reporting and regular strategy consultations.

The agency's growth trajectory reflects the effectiveness of Jade's leadership approach. Sierra Six Media has experienced consistent year-on-year growth, with client retention rates reaching 89% - significantly above the industry average of 71%.

What does this nomination mean for the future?

The Brainz Magazine nomination positions Jade Bartholomew as a thought leader in digital marketing and female entrepreneurship. This recognition opens doors for increased speaking opportunities, industry partnerships, and potential expansion of Sierra Six Media's services.

Industry analysts suggest that leaders like Jade are reshaping how digital marketing agencies operate and compete. Her success story provides a blueprint for other entrepreneurs looking to build sustainable, client-focused agencies in competitive markets.

The nomination also highlights the growing recognition of women's contributions to the technology sector. As more female leaders gain industry recognition, it creates positive momentum for increased diversity and inclusion in tech companies across all sectors.