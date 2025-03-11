Jadu announces game-changing Microsoft Teams integration for Copilot AI powered digital service delivery

Microsoft Teams homepage

Jadu, the leading provider of accessible web experience and CRM self-service, has unveiled a powerful new integration with Microsoft Teams, transforming how organisations manage customer interactions and internal workflows.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The integration enables teams to collaborate, progress, and close customer cases directly within Microsoft Teams, eliminating the need to switch between platforms.

Leveraging Copilot Generative AI, the Jadu and Microsoft Teams integration streamlines case management and automates service delivery. When a customer submits a form via a Jadu-powered website or portal, an Adaptive Card is instantly delivered to a designated team in Microsoft Teams, providing real-time notifications and actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This integration is a major advancement for organisations looking to maximise efficiency and provide seamless digital services,” said Suraj Kika, Chief Executive Officer at Jadu. “By embedding Jadu’s powerful web experience and case management tools within Microsoft Teams, we’re empowering teams to respond faster and more effectively to customer needs.”

Beyond case management, the integration enables AI-powered efficiencies such as image recognition and OCR (Optical Character Recognition) for document processing. These features enhance decision-making, reduce manual workload, and improve the overall customer experience.

“This integration has been well received, with leadership teams and staff embracing it” says Stephen Bowen, Head of Digital Innovation & Delivery at Runnymede Borough Council, a UK Local Government Authority leveraging the Jadu Digital Platform and the Microsoft Teams Integration. “Microsoft Teams is the one standard platform that many UK councils use, and to have customer digital self-service fully integrated with Microsoft Teams will make the customer service transition much easier. We need to bring case management to meet the teams at the council where they are. UK Local Authorities are all using Microsoft Teams and we’ve had great feedback from our teams on how it’s a quick and seamless way to manage customer interactions. The integration’s success lies in its simplicity - employees don’t need to learn a new system.”

Jadu’s Microsoft Teams integration is available now, bringing the power of low-code automation and AI-driven service delivery to organisations worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jadu seeks to help organisations become ready for AI by implementing a ‘Digital Layer’ - a framework that helps organisations understand how they can prepare themselves for AI by connecting their back-office systems to customer-facing tools in a way that is transparent, efficient, and accessible.

The Jadu Digital Platform is used by many large organisations in the UK, USA and Australia, primarily for digital self-service involving web experience, digital forms and case management. Most recently, Wasatch County Government implemented the Jadu Platform and immediately ranked as ‘most accessible’ county Government organisation in the United States.

Watch more about www.Jadu.net and Microsoft Teams: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILKyCIxRe6c&t=2s