Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Official energy drink sponsor named

CELSIUS, lifestyle energy drink brand, has announced its official sponsorship of the much-anticipated heavyweight fight between CELSIUS® Brand Partner Jake Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson, live exclusively on Netflix on November 15th at 8pm (ET)/1am (GMT).

This high-energy collaboration amplifies CELSIUS’ mission to energise fans and athletes alike.

CELSIUS will take centre stage throughout fight week, helping to keep fans energised while onsite. Attendees can engage with the brand at sampling stations, where they’ll have the chance to try some of the latest refreshing flavours. Within the broadcast, fans can catch brand partners on screen including CELSIUS’ ‘Essential Energy Highlight of the Fight’ which will showcase the best moments from the main events. The segment will run after each fight and feature the winning moments of the match. CELSIUS will also have their logo directly on the mat as the centre logo partner.

Jake Paul joined CELSIUS’ roster of athletes in 2023. As a longtime fan of the energy drink, Paul has integrated CELSIUS® energy drinks into his daily routine, choosing it as his preferred drink before workouts and training sessions.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Fight Poster

“I’m thrilled to be part of the CELSIUS family,” said Jake Paul. “As a fighter and co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, I’m all about pushing boundaries and bringing the best to the sport. Whether it's preparing for fight night or organising game-changing events like this one, CELSIUS keeps me energised and performing at my peak. It’s a game-changer, just like what we’re doing at MVP.”

This sponsorship comes at an exciting time for the brand, as it continues to expand its global presence and reach new audiences. CELSIUS’ investment in professional sports highlights the strong synergy between the brand and the world of professional sports and athletes, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to supporting and promoting a LIVE FIT™ lifestyle.

“Our sponsorship enables CELSIUS to strengthen our relationships and forge emotional connections with our global consumers through sport,” commented Kyle Watson, CMO at CELSIUS. “This is a great opportunity to further activate our brand in this space and bring functional energy to viewers, attendees and fans around the world on fight night.”

CELSIUS officially launched in the UK earlier this year, offering consumers four delicious and refreshing energy drink options: CELSIUS PEACH VIBE™, CELSIUS SUNSET VIBE™, CELSIUS COSMIC VIBE™, CELSIUS FANTASY VIBE™. Don’t miss a moment of the action – grab your favorite CELSIUS® energy drink and elevate your fight night experience! CELSIUS® energy drinks are available in Tesco Express nationwide - To find a retailer near you, visit uk.celsius.com/buy-locate.