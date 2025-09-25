Jamaica Blue opens new café in Tunbridge Wells with £300k investment

Jamaica Blue has opened in Tunbridge Wells, bringing its signature coffee and modern, contemporary menu to the heart of the town.

The new café, at Unit 40, Royal Victoria Place, occupies 1,800 square feet and represents a £300,000 investment in the local community. The opening has created 20 new full-time and part time jobs.

Renowned for serving exceptional coffee crafted from the finest beans alongside a fresh, contemporary menu, Jamaica Blue has built a loyal following across the UK. The Tunbridge Wells café in the Kent shopping centre will provide shoppers and visitors with a welcoming space to enjoy high-quality food and drink, while also contributing to the vibrancy of the town centre.

Barista Isabelle Gray and Chef Tayyab Ilyas pictured outside the new Jamaica Blue Café in Tunbridge Wells

Jamaica Blue is drawn from the majestic Blue Mountains of Jamaica, one of the best coffee producing regions in the world and home to its exclusive Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee.

The café will be open from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays, offering a convenient and relaxing destination for coffee, breakfast, brunch, and all-day dining.

Michael Johnson, franchise development executive at Foodco UK, said: “We are excited to be joining the Tunbridge Wells community and bringing our award-winning coffee and all-day dining menu to Royal Victoria Place.

Jamaica Blue has opened today, 25th September in Tunbridge Wells

“This £300,000 investment reflects our commitment to the local area, and we look forward to creating new jobs while providing residents and visitors with a welcoming space to enjoy our signature coffee and freshly prepared dishes.”

For more information and franchise opportunities, please visit: www.jamaicablue.co.uk