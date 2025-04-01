James Hardie appoints UK Head of Marketing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James Hardie, a world leader in the manufacture of high-performance fibre cement and fibre gypsum building solutions, has appointed a Head of Marketing for the UK, in a move designed to support the company’s significant ongoing development and growing numbers of distributors, installers, specifiers and homeowners.

Waheeza Tegally has been appointed to the newly created role which includes an additional remit as Head of European Dealer Events, working closely with the Central European marketing team.

Waheeza brings with her over 15 years of sector marketing experience and previously held senior roles at Travis Perkins and Howdens. She has been with James Hardie since 2021 and was previously Marketing Manager. In her new role she will be working on a range of campaigns leveraging content marketing alongside more traditional approaches. She will remain as part of the UK Senior Leadership Team.

Commenting on her new role Lee Bucknall, Country Manager UK at James Hardie said: “Waheeza’s knowledge of the sector combined with her innovative and creative approach to marketing makes her a valuable member of the UK team and this promotion is extremely well deserved. By working closely with our marketing counterparts in Europe we will be able to share best practice and really maximise the support we give to our teams.”

Waheeza said: “This is a great opportunity for me and the team to support the UK business, continuing to drive profitable growth in challenging market conditions. I can’t wait to bring all the exciting initiatives we have in the pipeline to the market, including some fantastic new product and service innovations.”