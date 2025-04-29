James Hardie launches new 2438mm board to enhance efficiency and reduce waste in construction

MK East School

In a move that sets a new benchmark for efficiency in modern construction, James Hardie, a world leader in the manufacture of high-performance fibre cement and fibre gypsum building solutions, has introduced its 2438mm Hardie® Panel board. This smaller-sized panel is designed to offer enhanced flexibility for new build and renovation projects, catering to the evolving needs of builders, architects and homeowners.

Designed in response to industry demand, this new panel streamlines the installation process working in synergy with the 3048mm board to allow for a more efficient use of materials, and reducing wastage from cutting. Whether used in residential, education or commercial projects, it offers exceptional durability, weather resistance, and aesthetic versatility. The board is available in a natural fibre cement texture and can be customised in a wide range of colours, providing architects and builders with even greater design freedom.

James Moore, National Sales Manager for Hardie® Panel boards at James Hardie said: “We’re excited to introduce the 2438mm Hardie® Panel board to the market, expanding our product line to better serve the needs of our customers. This addition underscores our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing solutions that not only enhance efficiency but also support a more environmentally responsible approach to construction.”

Adrian Brunger, Managing Director at Apex Facades added: “We’ve been using Hardie® Panel for a number of years and we’ve been impressed with its qualities. To have the option to use a smaller board in combination with the board that we’re use to working with will significantly reduce on-site waste making it a game-changer for our contracts. We’ve utilised this product on our latest project which has presented real value to the client.”

Hardie® Panel can be used as a direct replacement for existing cladding on a range of buildings or on new builds. The A2 fire rated panel ensures robust protection against fire and extreme weather while delivering a stylish and long-lasting finish for any project. With this latest launch, James Hardie continues to redefine the future of cladding solutions.