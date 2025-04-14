James Hardie proud to support BBC’S DIY SOS

DIY SOS

James Hardie, a world leader in the manufacture of high-performance fibre cement and fibre gypsum building solutions, has joined forces with the BBC DIY SOS team to help transform a family home in Leicester for a programme due to be aired in Autumn 2025.

The house in Leicester is home to a young woman named Isla and her mum Stacey, and sister Paige. Isla has a rare condition called Mandibuloacral Dysplasia and the team were keen to make her home safe and accessible for her. As part of this project James Hardie donated over 100 metres of durable and versatile Hardie® Plank cladding in Arctic White and Boothbay Blue (alongside trims and accessories). The manufacturer’s fibre cement products are the preferred, low maintenance choice of professional builders, architects and homeowners.

Gabriela Carp, Channel Sales Manager for James Hardie spent a day on set and met the family for the show’s ‘Big Reveal’ on Thursday 13th February in Leicester as a thank you for contributing to the build.

Carp commented: “The energy on site was incredible, there were tears of joy and smiles everywhere! It was wonderful to be part of such a meaningful project, and to be able to improve the situation of someone so well deserved. A lovely reminder that when we all work together, we can really make a difference.”

The team at DIY SOS

DIY SOS is the BBC’s flagship home renovation programme, presented by Nick Knowles and the team who take on big builds in limited time.

Waheeza Tegally, Head of UK Marketing at James Hardie commented: At James Hardie, our purpose is to Build a Better Future for All™, and we’re honoured to support DIY SOS in creating a safe and comfortable home for Isla and her family. Our commitment to providing superior building materials aligns perfectly with DIY SOS's mission to transform homes and communities. We were delighted to contribute to such a deserving project and provide a home that’s both functional and safe for Isla.’

The Hardie® Plank was supplied by James Hardie’s distributor, UP Building Products, Newmarket.