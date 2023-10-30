Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Schoolgirl who died in M53 coach crash remembered at funeral
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Safestyle workers made redundant
Luis Rubiales banned from football for three years after kiss row
New York judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in $250m fraud case
Man found guilty of gimp suit offences towards female motorists

James Villas axed: Awaze plan to shut Maidstone company putting 40 jobs at risk

James Villas - which belongs to vacations business, Awaze - is set to close putting around 40 roles at risk

Will Millar
By Will Millar
4 minutes ago
James Villas axed: Awaze plan to shut Maidstone company putting 40 jobs at risk James Villas axed: Awaze plan to shut Maidstone company putting 40 jobs at risk
James Villas axed: Awaze plan to shut Maidstone company putting 40 jobs at risk

Awaze has confirmed James Villas - a holiday rental company offering around 600 villas across Europe - is no longer taking bookings, putting 40 jobs at risk of redundancy. The Maidstone-based company recently created a new trade-relations team but now faces closure as a staff consultation process begins, Awaze confirms.

The European managed vacations business confirmed the news on Monday (October 30), stressing the move was a strategic business decision not related to impact from current market conditions. “We have decided to cease trading with James Villas as that model relied on guaranteed inventory,” its chief executive, Henrik Kjellberg, said.

“James Villas’ core inventory represents less than 1% of our total supply. We will work hard to ensure we minimise the impact on our employees, suppliers and customers.”

Most Popular

According to Awaze - which manages more than 100,000 properties across the UK and Europe in its portfolio - customers with bookings set to depart later than November 30 will be issued a full refund as well as the chance to book an alternate property offered by Awaze. Customers returning on or before 30 November will not be affected by the companies closure. Existing James Villas clients will be contacted this week regarding their bookings.

James Villas’ sister company Novasol - which has more than 50,000 holiday homes across Europe - has been recommended as an alternative booking solution for clients, according to the company.

“The entire James Villas team would like to thank each and every customer that has ever booked with us, it has been a pleasure being part of your holiday experiences for so many years,” read a statement on the James Villas website.

Staff and clients at other Awaze brands remain unaffected by the closure, it has been reported.

Related topics:JobsEuropeEmployees