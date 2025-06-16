Jamie Oliver calls for Dyslexia screening in every primary school — Talamo has already reached 300 schools

Talamo in schools

As Channel 4’s documentary spotlights the UK’s broken dyslexia screening system, one founder reveals how a late diagnosis changed his life, and why he’s on a mission to make sure no child is left behind.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Oliver’s 'Dyslexia Revolution' shines a light on how few children are screened for dyslexia. While government plans focus solely on teacher training, one tech platform is already transforming classrooms.

Talamo, a British startup co-founded by dyslexic entrepreneur Jamie Wace alongside Leo Thornton and Sophie Dick, has grown from being used in just 10 schools last September to 300 today, including William Ford School, which features in the documentary. The tech platform, which Sam Thompson has invested in, offers schools a way to screen entire classes quickly and affordably, bridging the gap the government has left wide open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was told I was thick, but got A*s after a dyslexia diagnosis"

Jamie Wace at the documentary screening

Diagnosed with dyslexia at 13, Jamie knows firsthand the toll undiagnosed learning difficulties can take on a child’s self-worth.

"I hated school. I thought I was just thick," Jamie says. "I had siblings who were academic, and I was in the bottom sets for everything. Reading, spelling, and working memory - I struggled with all of it. But looking back, what was really hard was the constant mental fatigue and self-doubt."

It wasn’t until a teacher flagged the signs and his parents arranged a private assessment that Jamie was diagnosed. The clarity changed everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Understanding how my brain worked gave me the confidence to study in a way that suited me, and that changed everything. It set me on a path to earning a degree from LSE and even learning Mandarin.”

Jamie’s experience is far from unique. According to recent studies, as many as 80% of dyslexic children leave school undiagnosed. While dyslexia affects around 10% of the population, that figure jumps to as high as 40% among entrepreneurs. Furthermore, the prevalence of dyslexia could be as much as five times greater amongst the adult prison population (50%).

"Dyslexia doesn’t mean you’re less intelligent, it just means your brain works differently. But too many kids are told they’re lazy or slow, when really they just need the right support," Jamie says.

Rising Demand for Diagnosis

Demand for dyslexia diagnosis is rising fast. Over the past five years, the Department for Education reports a 33% increase in students receiving exam access arrangements. More families are seeking answers as awareness and understanding grow — yet most local authorities still won’t fund formal assessments, and many schools don’t offer screening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online interest reflects this shift: Google searches for “dyslexia diagnosis” are up 13% year-on-year, and TikTok searches have surged by over 36% in just six months.

High-profile figures like Richard Branson, Keira Knightley, and Theo Paphitis have spoken openly about their own dyslexia, showing that with the right support, it can be a strength, not a setback.

Fixing a Broken System

That understanding is what led Jamie to create Talamo, described as "an educational psychologist on a laptop." Designed for schools and parents, Talamo’s 95%-accurate screener is already being trialled internationally. It aims to screen one million children by 2028.

"All current dyslexia screening tools are outdated, inaccurate, or unaffordable. I wanted to change that. Talamo is fast, evidence-based, and built with the realities of a busy classroom in mind."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie and his team recently secured a partnership with the British Dyslexia Association, with whom they co-host the Talking Dyslexia podcast with CEO Ellen Broome. The show will feature famous guests, including Penny Lancaster, Ami Charlize, and Juliet Campbell, Head of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Dyslexia.

The Right Time for Change

To create meaningful change, Jamie believes more parents and educators must recognise the signs early.

"Dyslexia changed the course of my life, in a good way, but only after I was lucky enough to get a diagnosis. Most kids don’t. That’s why Talamo exists. We want to make sure every learner gets the clarity and support they deserve."

Jamie Oliver has called for universal dyslexia screening in primary schools and better teacher training. The Secretary of Education, Hon Bridget Phillipson MP, revealed plans to only improve teacher training, not implement widespread screening due to budget constraints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talamo fills that gap. As an online assessment tool, it allows schools to screen whole classes of 30 to 40 children at once. It’s fast, cost-effective, and 95% accurate, making it a scalable alternative to costly one-to-one assessments. If the government won’t act, Jamie Wace believes technology can.

"Every child deserves to understand how their brain works. Talamo is here to make sure they get that chance." Learn more about the future of dyslexia screening and Talamo at: https://www.talamo.co.uk/.