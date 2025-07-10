Jamie Pelmear joins to open Foresight’s new Exeter office

Jamie

Foresight expands its South West presence with new office in Exeter Jamie Pelmear joins to support deployment of the Foresight South West Fund The Fund has reached £100 million following investment from Devon and Avon Pension Funds

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foresight Group (“Foresight”), a leading regional private equity and infrastructure investment manager, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Exeter and the appointment of Jamie Pelmear as Investment Associate.

Jamie joins the Private Equity team and will support the deployment and management of the Foresight South West Fund, which recently reached a second close at £100 million following investment from Devon Pension Fund and Avon Pension Fund. The Fund is dedicated to supporting the growth of SMEs across South West England, including Avon, Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Somerset and Wiltshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie brings experience in working with growing businesses across the region. He has been part of the local Exeter business community for more than ten years and will work closely with the wider team to identify and support promising companies with long-term growth potential.

The Exeter office marks the next step in Foresight’s commitment to building a strong local presence across the South West, following the opening of its Bristol office and other recent appointments to the local team.

Jamie Pelmear, Investment Associate at Foresight Group, said: “I’m pleased to be joining Foresight at such an exciting time for the South West Fund. The region is home to a wide range of ambitious businesses, and I’m looking forward to working with founders and management teams to help them achieve their growth plans.”

Amy Crofton, Managing Director at Foresight Group, added: “Jamie’s appointment and the opening of our Exeter office marks another important step in our commitment to the South West. We’re building a strong local team to ensure we’re well placed to support the region’s business community and help deliver long-term growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devon County Councillor Steve Lodge, Chair of the Investment and Pension Fund Committee said: "We are delighted to see Foresight open an office in Exeter. There is a thriving community of small companies across Devon, and from this new office, this fund will help local companies grow and provide local jobs, whilst still delivering the investment returns we need to meet our liability to pay pensions."