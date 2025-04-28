Jamu’s Wild Water Range gains new nationwide listings

Jamu on Shelf

Jamu is celebrating its launch into more national outlets, allowing the brand to expand its reach and target more customers looking for a healthier way to hydrate.

Jamu’s range of all-natural sparkling drinks are packed with prebiotic fibre and nourishing botanicals to support gut health, boost immunity and offer a belly-full of benefits.

Jamu has acquired new UK-wide listings with The House of Bruar (Scotland), as well as key locations in the south west including The Lost Gardens of Heligan (Saint Austell), St Michael’s Mount (Marazion), and Tresco Stores (Isles of Scilly).

These listings allow the brand to reach new consumers both in its home region and beyond. “We are thrilled to have landed these prestigious retail listings across the UK, which include some key tourist areas,” explains Patrick Grant-Sturgis, co-founder of Jamu. “These listings will allow us to reach a whole new audience with our gut-loving sparkling waters. They’re a great alternative to soda, and perfect for those looking for healthier drinks with subtle and refreshing flavours.”

Jamu's Wild Waters

There are three flavours in the Wild Water range: Blood Orange with Rosemary & Echinacea, Lemon with Dandelion & Nettle and Raspberry with Mallow root & Elderberry. Each 250ml can contains 5g of prebiotic plant fibre, less than 20 calories and zero sugar, artificial sweeteners, colours or preservatives. The range also contains vitamin C, zinc and has no added sugar, is 14 allergen free and suitable for vegans.

Jamu was born from a love of natural ingredients and a desire to create products that not only offers healthier hydration, but also harnesses the power of plants to actively nourish.

For more information on Jamu please visit https://jamuwildwater.co.uk/