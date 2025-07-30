Jessops celebrates 90 Years at stores nationwide
Photography retailer Jessops is hosting a series of birthday celebrations at its nationwide stores for its 90th Anniversary.
Running daily from 10am to 4pm, these free-to-attend events will feature seminars, workshops, and exclusive discounts in honour of Jessops' 90th birthday.
There will also be a chance for customers to get their questions answered from world-leading manufacturers like Canon, DJI and Nikon, plus get exclusive hands-on demons and product showcases to help you find the perfect gear.
After a fantastic opening week in London, birthday celebrations are currently taking place in Shropshire and then moving onto Sheffield the following week.
See the full event timetable below:
|City/Town
|Venue
|Dates
|London
|Oxford Street Store
|21st - 26th July
|Shropshire
|Mardol Street Store in Shewsbury
|28th July - 1st August
|Sheffield
|Meadowhall Store
|4th - 10th August
|York
|York Discovery Store
|11th - 17th August
|Leeds
|The Headrow Store
|18th - 24th August
|Glasgow
|Buchanan Galleries Store
|15th - 31st August
|Kingston-Upon-Thames
|Thames Street Store
|1st - 7th September
Full details are also available in Jessops’ 90th Anniversary guide: https://www.jessops.com/c/advice/our-photography-blog/jessops-celebrates-90-years-in-2025
Peter Jones, Chairman of Jessops, said: "This milestone belongs to you just as much as it does to Jessops, and it's a reminder of how far we've come together. Whether you've been printing photos since the 90s or just bought your first mirrorless camera last week, you're part of the Jessops story."