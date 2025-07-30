Jessops celebrates 90 Years at stores nationwide

By Steve Smith
Contributor
56 minutes ago
Photography retailer Jessops is hosting a series of birthday celebrations at its nationwide stores for its 90th Anniversary.

Running daily from 10am to 4pm, these free-to-attend events will feature seminars, workshops, and exclusive discounts in honour of Jessops' 90th birthday.

There will also be a chance for customers to get their questions answered from world-leading manufacturers like Canon, DJI and Nikon, plus get exclusive hands-on demons and product showcases to help you find the perfect gear.

Jessops Oxford Street Storeplaceholder image
Jessops Oxford Street Store

After a fantastic opening week in London, birthday celebrations are currently taking place in Shropshire and then moving onto Sheffield the following week.

See the full event timetable below:

City/Town Venue Dates
London Oxford Street Store 21st - 26th July
Shropshire Mardol Street Store in Shewsbury 28th July - 1st August
Sheffield Meadowhall Store 4th - 10th August
York York Discovery Store 11th - 17th August
Leeds The Headrow Store 18th - 24th August
Glasgow Buchanan Galleries Store 15th - 31st August
Kingston-Upon-Thames Thames Street Store 1st - 7th September

Full details are also available in Jessops’ 90th Anniversary guide: https://www.jessops.com/c/advice/our-photography-blog/jessops-celebrates-90-years-in-2025

Peter Jones, Chairman of Jessops, said: "This milestone belongs to you just as much as it does to Jessops, and it's a reminder of how far we've come together. Whether you've been printing photos since the 90s or just bought your first mirrorless camera last week, you're part of the Jessops story."

