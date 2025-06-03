From public service to cutting-edge tech, this list has something for everyone 🚀

Preston’s job market is thriving, with opportunities across a wide range of industries

Roles span all skill levels, from entry-level to senior specialist positions

Openings are available with global firms, local councils, and community-focused employers

Job types include full-time, part-time, permanent, and contract-based roles

This roundup highlights 19 current vacancies in and around the Preston area

Preston’s employment scene is bustling with opportunities across industries and skill levels.

From high-tech engineering and NHS-specialist roles to unique local posts, the city offers positions at global companies, local councils, and small community businesses.

Here’s a roundup of 19 varied job openings in and around Preston, with key details and salaries. For more information, and to be taken to the application page for each role, simply click on the job title.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Engineering and technical roles

Design Manager, VolkerWessels UK: A permanent, hybrid role in civil engineering coordinating project design and liaising between clients, consultants, and site teams. Construction group VolkerWessels seeks someone to lead multi-discipline design efforts, with daily office and site responsibilities. Salary not listed.

IT Service Desk Analyst, Key Group: A full-time, permanent IT support role at later-life finance company Key Group, offering £28,000–£30,450/year. Duties include 1st/2nd line tech support, troubleshooting Windows Server/Active Directory, and helping new starters. The position is office-based, with benefits like holiday buy and pension.

Forklift Truck Clamp Driver, Workchain: A full-time contract job with Workchain paying £13.00-£13.50 per hour. Based in Preston, the driver operates a counterbalance forklift and clamp to move goods in a warehouse. The role requires a valid forklift license and involves loading/unloading, storing materials, and following safety regs.

HGV Waste Collection Driver, Nations Recruitment: A full-time contract for Preston’s refuse collection service, paying £14.41 per hour. Located at Argyll Road, the driver runs a refuse skip wagon as part of the waste team. Responsibilities include driving LGV vehicles, leading a small crew, emptying bins, and working bank holidays (hours 7am–3pm Mon–Thu, to 2:30pm Fri).

Healthcare, education and social support

SEND Learning Support Assistant, TeacherActive Ltd: A permanent full-time teaching assistant role for special needs pupils, at £80–£115 per day. The agency seeks experienced assistants to support children with autism, learning difficulties or behavioural needs. Based in Preston (PR5 area), duties include 1:1 or group classroom support, behaviour management, and care support.

Registered Psychologist, CS UK Recruitment: A part-time (11h/week), permanent role at a private mental health hospital (PR3), offering £13,200–£16,133 annually (FTE £45–£55k). The position involves delivering psychological treatment on acute and eating-disorder wards, including 1:1 patient sessions and staff supervision, for a leading UK care provider. HCPC registration as a psychologist is required.

Registered Mental Health Nurse (RMN), CS UK Recruitment: A full-time nursing position at the same independent mental health hospital, salary £36,176–£38,596/year plus a £5,000 welcome bonus The RN will provide high-quality care for patients with mental illness, help create care plans, and build therapeutic relationships. Day and night shifts are available, with NHS-like benefits (pension, training) and career development opportunities.

Consultant Clinical Oncologist – Head & Neck & Lymphoma (Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS): A permanent NHS consultant post in oncology, with a high salary band of £105,504–£139,882/year. Based at Preston (PR2), this senior doctor leads cancer care for head, neck and lymphoma cases.

Senior Clinical Fellow, Emergency Medicine (Lancashire Teaching Hospitals): A contract post for an ST4+ level doctor in emergency medicine, paying around £61,825/year. The Fellow provides acute care in a major trauma centre, supervises trainees, and participates in teaching/audit. Located at Royal Preston Hospital (PR2 9HT), it’s a hands-on role in a busy ED.

Retail, hospitality and community services

Customer Assistant (Co-op Group, Preston): A part-time permanent retail position at a Co-op store in Tarleton, Preston, paying £12.30 per hour plus a 30% staff discount. The role (12h/week + overtime) involves serving customers at the till, restocking shelves, and general store tasks. Co-op highlights 31 days’ holiday, a pension (10% employer), family-friendly policies, and healthcare benefits..

Legal Cashier Team Leader (Hays for UK Law Firm): A full-time permanent finance role managing a law firm’s cash office team. Salary is up to £32,000/year. Based in Preston (PR1), the cashier leader oversees day-to-day accounts work (banking, transfers, reconciliations), staff training, and compliance with SRA accounting rules. This position at a nationally recognised firm demands strong accounting systems knowledge and leadership experience.

Catering Manager (Harris Museum Café): A full-time fixed-term role at the Harris Museum (Prince’s St) managing the onsite café, £30,060–£31,586/year. The city’s Harris is undergoing a major renovation, and this Catering Manager (Assistant Catering Manager in advert) will ensure an exceptional barista-led menu, train café staff, and maintain high food & cleanliness standards. Responsibilities include menu development, stock administration, and supporting special events (weddings/venue hire).

Personal Assistant (Lancashire Independent Living Service): A part-time (12h/week) care assistant post for a private client in Garstang (near Preston), paying £13/hour. Duties include housework, meal prep, shopping, and transport support during 10am–2pm on Thu–Sat. The employer seeks a warm, dependable person (female) with a UK driving license to drive a wheelchair-accessible van and a love of animals (resident cats).

Kitchen Assistant (Orchard Care Homes): A full-time role at Orchard’s Penwortham Lodge care home, 29h/week at £12.21/hr. The assistant helps prepare home-cooked meals for elderly residents, tailoring menus to individual needs. Work involves food prep, cleaning, and serving meals with dignity and care.

Care Assistant – Nights (Orchard Care Homes): A full-time night-shift role supporting residents’ personal care (washing, dressing, etc.) at £12.21–£12.46/hr. As a ‘bank’ (on-call) position, the Care Assistant delivers day/night support, encourages social activities, and maintains a safe, clean home. Duties include helping with meals, hygiene, and bedtime routines, working to meet each person’s emotional and physical needs.

Public sector and community roles

Communications Officer (Preston City Council): A 12-month full-time contract in council policy/marketing, £30,060–£31,586/year. Based at the Town Hall, this role promotes Preston’s services and attractions (e.g. City Living Strategy, regeneration projects). The officer creates multi-platform campaigns, writing press releases and content to highlight the city’s achievements. As the Council notes, Preston has been ranked NW’s best city to live/work, and this role “shouts about” investment and events, requiring a dynamic self-starter.

Planning Officer (Development Management, Preston City Council): A permanent planner role (37h/week) at Preston’s Town Hall, £32,654–£34,314/year. This officer will handle a range of planning applications for new developments in the city. The ideal candidate has strong communication skills and knowledge of planning law/policy, working as part of the award-winning Development Management team.

Rough Sleeper Outreach Caseworker (Preston City Council): A full-time, 9-month fixed-term role in advice services, £30,060–£31,586/year pro rata. This outreach worker goes directly onto the streets to engage homeless individuals, conduct assessments, and help them into accommodation. The job involves creating support plans, signposting to treatment/services, and working with partner agencies across Preston. Flexible hours are required (evenings/weekends) to cover rough sleeper needs.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.