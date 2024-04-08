John Lewis Partnership name ex-Tesco executive Jason Tarry as new chairman replacing Dame Sharon White
The John Lewis Partnership has confirmed that former Tesco executive Jason Tarry will become its new chairman.
Mr Tarry, who most recently served as chief executive for UK & Ireland at Tesco for six years, will step into the role in September. It comes after Dame Sharon White announced she was to stand down at the end of her term.
Rita Clifton, deputy chairwoman and chairwoman of the nomination committee, said: “The board extends its huge thanks to Sharon for successfully leading the partnership through one of the most testing periods in its history – first Covid and then the cost-of-living crisis. She has faced into the toughest decisions and overseen the partnership’s financial recovery.
“As the partnership moves into the next phase of its modernisation focused on our core retail business as well future growth, we are confident that Jason will provide the kind of inspirational leadership, a proven track record in multi-channel, multi-category retail success and a strong identification with partnership values that we are seeking in this role.”
Mr Tarry said that the appointment to the employee-owned group, which operates John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarket throughout the UK, was a “great privilege”. He will become the seventh chairman in the history of the retail partnership.
Dame Sharon White confirmed she was going to be stepping down in July 2023, after the John Lewis Partnership reported losses of £234m, prompting cuts to staff bonuses and the possibility of possible job losses.
Following Mr Tarry’s appointment, Dame Sharon said: “I’m delighted to be handing over to Jason, who has a combination of fantastic retail experience with leadership through transformation. From my many conversations with Jason, he has demonstrated a clear appreciation for the partnership model and champions it. I look forward to welcoming him to the partnership in September and carrying out a smooth handover.”
Mr Tarry said: “The partnership and its brands stand for trust, value, quality and service and it’s a great privilege to be succeeding Sharon as the seventh chairman. The partnership is unique and I’ve long been an admirer of the employee-ownership model, its values and partner-led customer service.”
