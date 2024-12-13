John Lewis winning Xmas ad battle

John Lewis has sleighed the competition with its Christmas advert this year, data today reveals.

The insight, from leading adtech firm Quantcast, shows The Gifting Hour helped increase John Lewis’ UK addressable audience by 32% in November 2024, compared to the benchmark taken in September this year.

ASDA’s The Gnomes of Christmas advert came in a close second, with an increase of 27%, while the M&S advert, which sees a young girl bring her family together using a magic snow globe, resulted in a 26% increase.

With Advertising Association and WARC data estimating ad spend will reach £10.5bn this holiday season, UK supermarkets will be pleased to see their campaigns have already caused a significant increase in brand exposure across the open internet.

John Lewis, The Gifting Hour - 32% increaseASDA, The Gnomes of Christmas - 27% increaseM&S, Christmas Starts Here - 26% increaseMorrisons, The Greatest Show at Home - 23% increaseIceland, That’s Why Santa Goes to Iceland - 21% increaseTesco, Helping Feed Your Christmas Spirit - 19% increaseWaitrose, Sweet Suspicion: A Waitrose Mystery - 19% increaseAldi, Get Into The Christmas Spirit with Kevin The Carrot - 18% increaseSainsbury’s, The Big Friendly Christmas - 17% increaseLidl, A Magical Christmas - 15% increase

Amit Kotecha, CMO at Quantcast, says: “For many, the festive season truly begins when the John Lewis Christmas advert hits our screens. Our data reveals that the anticipation and investment behind these campaigns have undeniably paid off. The 2024 advert, the most successful yet, solidifies the brand's influence in defining the moment the holiday spirit officially arrives.”

“With just two weeks until Christmas, there’s still an opportunity for retailers to boost visibility and awareness for their brands. It will be interesting to see if any major brands choose to ramp up spending in specific channels to claim a bigger slice of the (mince) pie this holiday season.”