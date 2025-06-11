Jolly Rancher sweets have been urgently recalled across the UK after authorities found they contain harmful mineral oils, which may pose a risk to human health.

According to a new alert issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), the affected products, including Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, Gummies, Fruity 2 in 1, and Misfits, contain Mineral Oil Aromatic Hydrocarbons (MOAH) and Mineral Oil Saturated Hydrocarbons (MOSH). These substances are banned in food products under UK law and are considered unsafe to consume.

MOAHs are considered particularly dangerous due to their potential to damage DNA and increase the risk of cancer, especially in younger age groups or if the products are consumed frequently. “MOAH is a genotoxic carcinogen, therefore no exposure is without risk to human health,” the agency warned.

The alert applies to all pack sizes, batch codes, and best-before dates of the following Jolly Rancher products:

Jolly Rancher Hard Candy

Jolly Rancher ‘Misfits’ Gummies

Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1

Jolly Ranchers Berry Gummies

Jolly Rancher sweets have been urgently recalled across the UK after authorities found they contain harmful mineral oils, which may pose a risk to human health. | Bloomberg via Getty Images

While the Hershey Company, which owns the Jolly Rancher brand, has already taken steps to pull the products from the UK market and ceased supplying them altogether, the FSA said other businesses are continuing to import and sell the items.

“Food businesses selling these products in the UK are advised to immediately stop sales, undertake product withdrawals and, where there have been retail sales, to undertake product recalls,” the alert said.

Jolly Rancher Hard Candy has been recalled | Getty

For consumers, the agency urged caution: “Don’t buy them, and if you’ve eaten these products, there should be no immediate cause for concern, as food safety risk is low, but don’t eat any more.”

The FSA added: “We are asking enforcement authorities to make immediate contact with businesses who may have been supplied with or received the affected products, and to take action to ensure that the non-compliant and potentially unsafe products are withdrawn from the market and where sold at retail, recalled.”

Consumers who may have purchased any of the listed products are advised not to eat them and instead dispose of them safely at home.