Jorvik Tricycles calls on charities to win and join three wheeled fun

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, leading tricycle manufacturer, Jorvik Tricycles, is calling on local businesses and charities to nominate themselves or deserving local charities to win two trikes.

The donation will see a North East based charity win two non-electric tricycles worth up to £1,500 and is testament to Jorvik’s commitment to driving awareness of the benefits tricycles offer as a sustainable and inclusive transport method.

The tricycle brand is giving away 10 non-electric tricycles nationwide to mark the businesses 10th anniversary milestone. Nominations for the North East giveaway are open from 09th - 16th October, all entrants are asked to share a short company bio,up to 300 words of why they are a worthy winner, and their contact information via direct messenger on the Jorvik Tricycles Facebook or Instagram page.

James Walker, Founder and CEO of Jorvik Tricycles, said: “Over the last ten years, we’ve helped thousands of people across the UK and Europe with the increased stability of three wheels to confidently get outdoors and retain their independence regardless of ability.

“We’re really excited to support charities in the North East to provide accessible and sustainable transport. Our 10 trikes for 10th year competition showcases our dedication to providing transport for people of all abilities.”

The winning charity will receive two of Jorvik’s non-electric tricycles, complete with wicker baskets to help the team remain active, independent and enjoy the freedom and stability three wheels has to offer.

Jorvik Tricycles was founded after owner James Walker began building tricycles for his father who could no longer ride his traditional bicycle. What started as a passion project fuelled by love became a business enterprise, and Jorvik Tricycles was born. Ten years later, the brand remains committed to helping people enjoy their freedom, the outdoors and continuing to offer fantastic products that can quite literally change lives.

Terms and conditions apply.

Voting opens at 9am on Wednesday 09th and closes on Wednesday 16th at 4pm. To nominate yourself or a worthy winner, please direct message Jorvik via Facebook or Instagram:

For more information on Jorvik Tricycles and to view the full range, please visit: www.jorviktricycles.com