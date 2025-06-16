JTL celebrates outstanding talent at 2025 National Apprenticeship Awards

The Awards also recognised standout employers, like Oxford-based Lowe & Oliver, acknowledging the crucial role they play in apprenticeship success.

JTL, one of the UK’s leading apprenticeship providers in the building services engineering sector, proudly announced the winners of its 2025 National Apprenticeship Awards at a prestigious ceremony held at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, where top apprentices, employers, tutors and training officers from across England and Wales were recognised for their exceptional contributions.

The event celebrated the remarkable achievements apprentices, employers and training staff from across England and Wales, highlighting their contributions to the future of the building services industry - from electrical and plumbing excellence to mentorship and employer partnership.

Apprentice of the Year Honours

Taking home the top accolade of JTL National Apprentice of the Year was Stephanie Hitch, a plumbing apprentice from Redditch who completed her training while employed by Arcus FM. Stephanie impressed judges with her technical ability, dedication and inspirational progress, and is now a qualified professional making her mark in the industry

Other outstanding apprentice winners included:

Daniel Brown, from Brentwood, winner of the Paul McNaughton Electrical Apprentice of the Year Award, who completed his apprenticeship with T-Clarke and earned top recognition for his technical performance and professionalism.

Kit Swerdlow, of West Bridgford, named MES (Mechanical Engineering Services) Apprentice of the Year, recognised for excellence in plumbing while undertaking his apprenticeship with PHD Plumbing Ltd.

Dominic Walton, from Retford, who received the inaugural Rising Star of the Year award, reflecting his early career promise and passion for renewable energy technologies while working with Wright Renewable Heating Limited.

Exceptional Training Staff Recognised

For the first time, JTL introduced two new categories to spotlight behind-the-scenes excellence:

Redditch-based plumber Stephanie Hitch took home the prestigious Apprentice of the Year Award.

Wayne Bailey, based at JTL’s Carlisle training centre, was named Tutor of the Year for his inspiring mentorship and learner support across the North West.

Pablo Parra, based in South Yorkshire, received the inaugural Training Officer of the Year award for his dedicated work in guiding apprentices and collaborating closely with employers.

Champion Employers Across the UK

The ceremony also recognised the crucial role employers play in apprenticeship success, awarding Employer Recognition Awards to a diverse group of partners:

J & R Electrical (Halifax) Ltd

Chris Bowker Ltd

Lowe & Oliver

Cromer Electrical

Cardinal Electrical

Quartzelec Ltd (Wrexham)

JTL CEO Chris Claydon addressed the national ceremony in Leeds.

These businesses have demonstrated exceptional commitment to nurturing emerging talent and supporting apprentices in both technical development and professional growth.

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, said: “Our awards showcase the extraordinary talent and dedication found throughout the apprenticeship journey - from learners achieving personal and professional milestones, to the training teams and employers who support them every step of the way. This year’s winners are shaping the future of the sector, and we’re proud to celebrate their success.”

With over 8,000 learners and more than 3,800 employer partners, JTL remains at the forefront of delivering high-quality apprenticeships that align with industry needs and the UK’s transition to a low-carbon economy.