Kevin Sanders appointed Director at SMH Sheards

Kevin Sanders (left), Kevin Winterburn (middle) and Carolyn Atkinson (right)

SMH Sheards is proud to announce that Kevin Sanders will be stepping into a new role as Director at SMH Sheards from 1st August 2025.

Kevin has been part of the SMH Sheards team since 1996, joining straight after completing his A-Levels. Choosing practical experience over university, he began his career through a modern apprenticeship that combined on-the-job training with college study. He went on to complete both his AAT and ACCA qualifications, passing every exam first time.

Throughout his career, Kevin has worked with clients across a wide range of sectors including construction, manufacturing, retail, digital agencies, charities, and FCA-regulated firms. His core focus has been in audit and compliance, but he also provides forward-looking business support through management accounts, forecasting, and advisory services. This well-rounded experience allows him to have honest, detailed conversations with clients about both their day-to-day needs and future goals.

Reflecting on the journey, Kevin said:

"I’ve been fortunate to work with fantastic clients and colleagues throughout my career at SMH Sheards. The merger with SMH Group last year has opened up an exciting new chapter, and I’m incredibly proud to be stepping into a director role. I look forward to continuing to support my clients, both long-standing and new, and helping them navigate the next stages of their business journey with the added support of the wider SMH Group."

“We are delighted that Kevin has been appointed a director at SMH Sheards,” said Kevin Winterburn, Director at SMH Sheards. “He has been instrumental in what the firm has achieved for many years, and this is recognition of his many years of loyalty and hard work.”

Carolyn Atkinson, Director at SMH Sheards, added:

“Kevin has worked with us over many years and has built a great reputation with our clients and the team for his exceptional technical skills and expert advice across many areas of business. I wish him all the very best in the next exciting phase of his career.”

Kevin’s appointment is a well-earned milestone and a testament to the commitment, experience, and care he brings to every client relationship.

For more information on SMH Sheards, visit www.smh.group/sheards.