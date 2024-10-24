King's Lynn company helping to inspire the next generation of architects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of its recently launched Architects Academy Programme, Ravago Building Solutions UK welcomed a group of Architecture and Architectural Technology students from Anglia Ruskin University to its manufacturing headquarters in King’s Lynn for an exclusive experience day.

The programme, which is designed to help inspire the next generation of architects, was set up by Joan Ferrer, Commercial Director UK & IRE at Ravago Building Solutions to help bridge the gap between theory and practice for students looking to pursue a career within the construction industry.

Students were given an in-depth tour of Ravago’s manufacturing plant where they observed the production process of Ravatherm XPS X thermal insulation boards and learned about the product’s practical applications through real-life life case studies. The visit also included a Q&A session with Ravago’s highly experienced commercial team, who collectively share over 100 years of experience working with XPS insulation, and members of the wider Ravago team discussed the wide variety of roles open to young people in the construction sector.

"The launch of our Architects Academy Programme is a project that I am deeply passionate about and one that has been in development for some time,” said Joan Ferrer, Commercial Director UK & IRE at Ravago Building Solutions. “When I was a student, I didn’t have a clear idea of where my career would lead, and I believe it's vital to broaden students' horizons by exposing them to the diverse range of opportunities within the industry – many of which they may not have considered before.

Students from Anglia Ruskin University with Graham Terry, Course Director of Architectural Technology and the Ravago commercial team outside the Ravago Headquarters in King’s Lynn

Graham Terry, who is now Course Director of Architectural Technology at Anglia Ruskin University, shares Joan’s passion for the programme. He has over 35 years of experience in architectural practice, having worked on high-profile projects ranging from supermarkets to production studios for Channel 4 and ITV. After running his own practice and building extensive industry contacts, he transitioned into higher education to bring his practical expertise into the classroom, aiming to inspire the next generation of architects. “It's probably the best CPD training we've ever done. As a result of the interactive presentation on U-values, the students will be able to apply that knowledge in practice, which is exactly what we're aiming for by the end of their course,” he said.

Sivnandha Menothuparambil, a second-year Architecture student at Anglia Ruskin University, found the experience day at Ravago highly insightful.

"Calculating U-values is an essential part of studying architecture. During the technical workshop, we learnt about how thermal conductivity works, which was like having a practical technology class. Seeing firsthand how Ravago’s insulation is manufactured was really useful because I now have a greater understanding of its application in roofs and floors,” she said.

For more information about Ravago Building Solutions, visit: https://ravagobuildingsolutions.com/uk.