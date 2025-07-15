Kitchen Makeovers celebrates biggest year yet at second annual conference

Kitchen Makeovers network

On the 11th of July, Kitchen Makeovers, the fast-growing home improvement franchise, held its second annual conference at Cranfield, Milton Keynes. The event brought together over 30 franchisees from across the UK to celebrate the brand’s best year yet of growth and achievements. This year’s theme, ‘Level Up’, captured both the brand’s standout success over the past year and its ambitious plans for what’s next.

And in line with the brand’s passion for sharing in each other successes, the conference culminated in a glittering awards ceremony – recognising the network's top-performing franchisees.

Since opening its doors in 2018, Kitchen Makeovers has become a standout name in home renovation. The annual conference, hosted by co-founders Will Frankling and Matt Oakley, offered franchisees the chance to connect, share success strategies, and learn from top industry experts and suppliers. The day also included a bigger and better exhibition than ever before, with many suppliers exhibiting their products and services.

“Hosting our second annual conference is a proud moment for everyone at Kitchen Makeovers,” said Will. “Bringing all our franchisees together again is such a rewarding experience. This year is extra special as we’re celebrating our most successful year to date – and it’s all thanks to the hard work, passion and commitment of our franchisees. It’s the perfect opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come, shine a light on the people driving our growth, and get excited about everything that’s still to come.”

The conference agenda included guest speeches from suppliers BA Components and Mental Health First Aider Jen Chapman-Boffin, as well as the presentation of several awards including Best Newcomer, Rising Star and Franchisees’ Franchisee of the Year (voted for by the franchisees).

These awards honoured the remarkable accomplishments across the Kitchen Makeovers franchise network, celebrating the passion, dedication, and fresh thinking of its standout members.

Taking home the coveted title of Franchisees’ Franchisee of the Year – as voted for by the network – were Colin and Michele Blackburn from Kitchen Makeovers Cambridge, celebrated for their standout growth and the incredible support they continue to show their fellow franchisees.

“We’re genuinely blown away to have been voted Franchisees’ Franchisee of the Year – it means the world to us, especially because it came from our peers. Being part of the Kitchen Makeovers family has been such a rewarding journey, and we’re so grateful for the support, camaraderie and inspiration we’ve found in this network. We’ve loved every minute of building our business and helping others grow too – and this award is the cherry on top,” said Colin.

Following the day’s celebrations and inspiring sessions, the conference rounded off in style with a glamorous black-tie evening event. Franchisees and guests enjoyed a dinner, live music and the chance to raise a glass to another phenomenal year. It was a fitting end to a day filled with recognition, reflection and plenty of feel-good moments – a celebration worthy of the milestones Kitchen Makeovers has achieved and the exciting road ahead.

“This year’s ‘Level Up’ conference perfectly captured the spirit of Kitchen Makeovers’ biggest and best year yet,” added Will. “It was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the hard work and achievements of our franchisees, while gearing up for the exciting challenges ahead. Together, we’re building something truly special – and this event showed just how ready our network is to take things to the next level.”

For more information about Kitchen Makeovers, visit https://kitchenmakeovers.co.uk/franchise/