Kopparberg debuts grillz-inspired bottle openers to prevent tooth chips in response to the one in five who’ve chipped their teeth when popping a bottle
The study, commissioned by leading Swedish cider brand Kopparberg, found that 52% of Brits have attempted to open a bottle without a traditional opener, using whatever’s to hand. Top DIY tools include a key (37%), the handle of a spoon (34%) and even a house brick (23%). But worryingly, 19% say they’ve used their teeth to get the job done, with 23% of those left with a chipped tooth as a result.
In response, Kopparberg is launching limited-edition custom caps in partnership with Tuff Tooth. Designed as the must-have summer accessory and inspired by iconic grillz originally made famous by street style legends and hip-hop artists. Kopparberg’s version doubles as a clever bottle opener. The tongue-in-cheek collection includes gold ‘tooth bling’ bottle openers engraved with Kopparberg’s signature ‘K’ and a strawberry design as a nod to the brand’s cult favourite flavour cider, Strawberry & Lime. As well as the bottle openers, Kopparberg fans can win one of 18 custom gold-plated single caps, also engraved with the Kopparberg ‘K’ and a baby blue gemstone, nodding to the alcohol-free range, which has soared in popularity over recent years.
Rob Salvesen, Head of Marketing at Kopparberg, said: “At Kopparberg, we know that sometimes you find yourself without a bottle opener, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out. That’s why we’ve created limited-edition custom caps: a premium, on-trend summer accessory that doubles as a clever solution for opening your drink whenever you need it. Stylish and practical, these custom caps are made for those moments when function meets fashion.”
A study of 2,000 adults revealed that 77% of Gen Z would consider experimenting with tooth caps to cover any damaged teeth, and 42% would likely consider a custom cap or tooth jewellery even without any damage. This supports the notion that custom caps have gained traction amongst Gen Z as a new form of self-expression. Once rooted in underground culture, tooth jewellery is now a bold, fashion-forward statement, driven by Y2K nostalgia, TikTok trends, and Gen Z’s appetite for playful, unconventional style.
For many, these bottle-opening hacks are all part of the fun, with 17% admitting they consider their trick a ‘party move’, while 64% say they simply couldn’t find an opener when they needed one.
But the risks are real. On average, Brits estimate they go without a proper bottle opener a quarter of the time, and 4% have even reached for a three-pin plug to get the job done.
