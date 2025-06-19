Kopparberg debuts grillz-inspired bottle openers to prevent tooth chips in response to the one in five who’ve chipped their teeth when popping a bottle

Summer Smile

Brits are resorting to some truly bizarre tactics when it comes to opening bottles, with new research revealing that one in five have risked their own teeth to crack into a cold one.

The study, commissioned by leading Swedish cider brand Kopparberg, found that 52% of Brits have attempted to open a bottle without a traditional opener, using whatever’s to hand. Top DIY tools include a key (37%), the handle of a spoon (34%) and even a house brick (23%). But worryingly, 19% say they’ve used their teeth to get the job done, with 23% of those left with a chipped tooth as a result.

In response, Kopparberg is launching limited-edition custom caps in partnership with Tuff Tooth. Designed as the must-have summer accessory and inspired by iconic grillz originally made famous by street style legends and hip-hop artists. Kopparberg’s version doubles as a clever bottle opener. The tongue-in-cheek collection includes gold ‘tooth bling’ bottle openers engraved with Kopparberg’s signature ‘K’ and a strawberry design as a nod to the brand’s cult favourite flavour cider, Strawberry & Lime. As well as the bottle openers, Kopparberg fans can win one of 18 custom gold-plated single caps, also engraved with the Kopparberg ‘K’ and a baby blue gemstone, nodding to the alcohol-free range, which has soared in popularity over recent years.

Rob Salvesen, Head of Marketing at Kopparberg, said: “At Kopparberg, we know that sometimes you find yourself without a bottle opener, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out. That’s why we’ve created limited-edition custom caps: a premium, on-trend summer accessory that doubles as a clever solution for opening your drink whenever you need it. Stylish and practical, these custom caps are made for those moments when function meets fashion.”

A study of 2,000 adults revealed that 77% of Gen Z would consider experimenting with tooth caps to cover any damaged teeth, and 42% would likely consider a custom cap or tooth jewellery even without any damage. This supports the notion that custom caps have gained traction amongst Gen Z as a new form of self-expression. Once rooted in underground culture, tooth jewellery is now a bold, fashion-forward statement, driven by Y2K nostalgia, TikTok trends, and Gen Z’s appetite for playful, unconventional style.

For many, these bottle-opening hacks are all part of the fun, with 17% admitting they consider their trick a ‘party move’, while 64% say they simply couldn’t find an opener when they needed one.

But the risks are real. On average, Brits estimate they go without a proper bottle opener a quarter of the time, and 4% have even reached for a three-pin plug to get the job done.

The limited-edition gold-plated single caps will be available to win through Kopparberg’s social channels, for more on how you can get your hands on a set, head to @KopparbergUK on Instagram or @KopparbergUK on TikTok.