Last chance to participate in the 20th MEFFYS Awards – the ‘Oscars’ of the mobile ecosystem

This is the last chance to participate in the 20th annual MEFFYS Awards. The MEFFYS, hosted by the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF), celebrate innovation, creativity and ingenuity in the Mobile Ecosystem, applauding the companies that have made a difference in 2024 across MEFs core ecosystems.

Sometimes referred to as the ‘Oscars of the Mobile Ecosystem’ the MEFFYS 2025 has nine award categories:

• Content and Advertising: Celebrating creativity and innovation in mobile content.

• Payments & Commerce: Leading solutions transforming digital transactions.

• ID & Data: Pioneering projects in identity management and data solutions.

• Connectivity & Wholesale: Innovations driving seamless global connectivity.

• Messaging Channels: Advancing how we communicate.

• Omnichannel Customer Experience: Creating cohesive, impactful customer journeys.

• Mobile Evolution: Pushing the boundaries of mobile technology.

• Antifraud: Protecting users and businesses with cutting-edge solutions.

• ESG: Recognizing projects making a difference in sustainability and governance.

Plus, the MEFFYS Special Award: Honouring an individual’s Personal Contribution to the Mobile Ecosystem.

Whether you're a startup, enterprise, or individual innovator, the MEFFYS is the premier platform to be celebrated as a leader in the telecoms industry.

The awards ceremony, a glamorous red-carpet event, where the winners will be announced, is being held on Monday 3rd March 2025 in Barcelona. The awards evening will be a nostalgic, glamorous, black-tie event with food, drink and entertainment, networking, dancing and a few surprises! It is the perfect opportunity to take the pulse of the latest new ideas and trends. See: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/meffys/

This is the last chance to nominate: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/meffys/ The deadline for submission is 15th January 2025.

Nominations are open to all but only MEF Members (https://mobileecosystemforum.com/members/) and MEF Minute Subscribers can vote. A company can submit nominations for more than one category, but only if the nomination is for a different product, service or use-case.

MEF members and MEF Minute Subscribers will be able to vote for the winners with voting closing on Monday 17th February, and winners will be announced during MWC week, at the MEFFYS Award Party in Barcelona on Monday 3rd March 2025.

The full rules of entry can be found here: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/entry-rules/

Established in 2000, The Mobile Ecosystem Forum is a global trade body that acts as an impartial and authoritative champion for addressing issues affecting the broadening mobile ecosystem. MEF provides its members with a global and cross-sector platform for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions. The goal is to accelerate the growth of a sustainable mobile ecosystem that drives inclusion for all and delivers trusted services that enrich the lives of consumers worldwide.

