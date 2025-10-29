Late mum’s words of support ringing in her ears as audiologist marks business anniversary

Carolina Leal is The Audiology Expert.

A Brazilian entrepreneur visited the UK to learn English - funded by the sale of her late grandad’s cows - and never returned! Next week she is celebrating the second anniversary of her audiology clinic in Warwickshire with a special Open Day – in aid of a national hearing charity.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carolina Leal is opening the doors to the Audiology Expert, to say thank you to the community she now calls home – and there will even be a special canine guest dropping in thanks to their national charity partners on the day, Hearing Dogs For Deaf People.

With impressive career credentials spanning over 18 years, Carolina’s thirst for professional knowledge has helped shape the next generation of audiologists through her experience in both teaching and overseeing national studies, some of which have even led to policy change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an active member of the British Society of Audiology, she has written national guidance protocols as well as conducting UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service) assessments and numerous consultancy roles.

Carolina Leal is The Audiology Expert.

Dually trained with a BSc in Audiology and Speech & Language Therapy from Brazil, Carolina completed her MSc in Advanced Audiology from University College London, in 2012 while working in her first professional role as a medical technical officer at The Royal National Throat, Nose and Ear Hospital.

Indeed, she has come a long way since leaving her small hometown of Santo Antônio do Grama at the age of just 14, making the most of a private schooling opportunity afforded to her by her uncle.

But she said: “After my degree, I found myself questioning what I wanted to do next. I knew I didn't want to go back to my hometown, so I decided to do a masters, but really needed to learn English first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Around this time my mum had inherited some land and cows from my late grandad so she sold the cows and gave me the money to come to London. But I ended up staying longer than the six months I had planned and paid my way through English school with part-time work in a florists.”

Carolina pictured with her late mum Maria de Lurdes.

Years of practising and teaching experience eventually led her to Keyla De Magalhaes, who supported Carolina’s ambitions to emulate the success of her The Audiology Expert business model in Suffolk.

And now Carolina’s learning continues as she strives to complete the PhD in Clinical Neuroscience she started with the University of Cambridge - slowed by a series of setbacks, from Covid to divorce and co-parenting and grieving the loss of her mother back in Brazil.

This led Carolina to relocate to Leamington Spa where she had a short spell as a lecturer at Aston University before going on to work in the private sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I recall I went back to Brazil and told my mum: ‘I'm giving up this PhD now because I have had enough’ - but just before she died she begged me not to. ‘You can do it,’ she would say. So every time I catch myself asking why am I doing this, thinking of my mum gives me that purpose. It would have made her so proud.”

Carolina lecturing at UCL.

These supportive words will also be ‘ringing in her ears’ on November 6th when Carolina is joined by fellow experts to offer advice and guidance on all things audiology in a relaxed setting. Visitors later on in the day may even be lucky enough to meet Robyn, the 10-year-old yellow labrador from Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and learn all about the work of the charity, which is the event’s nominated fundraising partner.

Established in 1982, Hearing Dogs charity sets out to rebuild connection, companionship, and confidence to transform the lives of people who are deaf or have hearing loss.

Vicky Ryan, Community Fundraising Manager at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, said: “It costs around £40,000 to care for and train a hearing dog throughout their lifetime, so any funds raised will make a real difference - helping us to create even more life-changing partnerships in Warwickshire and the surrounding areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carolina hopes the free event will dispel some of the myths she says still surround hearing aids.

Also attending will be The Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Ruggy Singh, who said: “I am looking forward to meeting the audiologists who carry out such valuable work in our community.

“Hearing is something that many of us take for granted until there is a problem, yet it plays such a crucial role in how we connect with others. Having your hearing checked regularly is a step that can significantly enhance your quality of life.”

The Audiology Expert offers everything from full hearing assessments to ear wax removal. Carolina said: “There is a lot of stigma around wearing hearing aids. I'm always honest with everyone in terms of the technology that we offer, but also the limitations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Technology has come a long way in how soon we can diagnose problems before it affects speech and language development. There are a lot of people for whom hearing aids change the quality of their life completely, so I find that hugely rewarding. It's that joy of reintroducing them to things that they didn't even realise they were missing before. It can feel like you’re giving them their life back.”

She added: “The secret to the success of my clinic is in the one-to-one contact and just taking the time with the patient and offering tailored personal care, all of which gives me a lot of personal satisfaction.”

The Open Day takes place at The Audiology Expert at Pure Offices, Plato Close, Leamington with drop-ins welcomed between 10am-5pm.

Visit: https://theaudiologyexpert.co.uk/