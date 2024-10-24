Law change protects workers from sexual harassment: legal expert tips

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new law aims to protect workers from sexual harassment. But how we do we know if our employers are following regulations, and how can we claim compensation?

Data has shown that women are up to three times more likely than men to be targeted by sexual harassment in work, and the most recent UK census research revealed that over a quarter of all accounts of sexual harassment happen in the workplace. More protection for female employees against sexual harassment is needed, and a new law change sets out to achieve that.

The Worker Protection Act comes into effect this on October 26th and is an amendment to the existing Equality Act 2010.

David Martyn, Partner and employment law expert at Thompsons Solicitors explains what the changes are and how they are going to be a step in the right direction for protecting employees and workers:

Female worker looks to colleagues in office.

What is sexual harassment at work?

“Sexual harassment in the workplace happens when an employee is subjected to misconduct of sexual nature. It doesn’t necessarily need to be sexually motivated, it can also be sexual in overall nature.

Examples of this include being the subject of sexual jokes and comments, pornographic images, propositions and suggestions, rumours, blackmail, emails and messages, unwanted touching or intrusive questions.”

What does the new law change mean for workplace protection?

Previously the Equality Act 2010 placed the duty on employers to redress sexual misconduct, but the new law change forces them to initiate prevention as well:

“While employers were already advised to prevent sexual harassment and respond to it accordingly, there is now more pressure to do so with more tangible rules set in place by the new law change.

Employers are now being pushed to take reasonable steps for prevention by introducing more frequent behaviour training, to review gender equality in the workplace with things like staff attitude surveys, to take sexual harassment awareness more seriously in line management, and have more stringent procedures in place for reporting cases.

The law change also extends to ‘workers’ and not just employees, meaning both must now be protected from third parties as well internal employees under the new regulations.

The most significant change is that if employers are found to have breached the above duties to prevent harassment, employees and workers who are targeted by sexual misconduct at work can now get 25% more in compensation.”

How do I know if my employer is following the new rules on sexual harassment prevention at work?

“Your employer should have delivered training to your colleagues on behavioural expectations, and what sexual harassment is and how you can report it. There should be clear, obvious processes and policies in place in order to ensure prevention and what to do if you’re targeted that were explained to you by line managers.

Policies should also be kept up to date and any reports that have been made should have been swiftly dealt with. If it feels like there is no clear protocol for sexual harassment reports, or if it looks like documentation is out of date or reports weren’t taken seriously, it’s likely that your employer is not following the new rules.”

How effective will the new law change be at actually protecting workers?

“There are now stricter prevention rules in place to protect employees than there were before, and there is greater compensation for neglect of these rules by employers.

That being said, the government failed to outline specific criteria of compliance that employers should follow, leaving the compliance rules quite vague as just ‘reasonable steps’ of prevention. Originally, the bill was drafted so that employers were required to take ‘all reasonable steps’ so it’s now more diluted than what it should be.”

How can I report sexual harassment at work?

“There should be appointed workplace champions that deal with harassment reports. This should be someone your employer has chosen to deal with allegations in confidence, and it should be made clear to all staff who these individuals are. This person should be trained in the procedures to follow that ensure your report is escalated accordingly.

Remember that the effect in which your harasser has had on you with their conduct should not be necessary to your report being listened to or in claiming compensation. If they have intimated or degraded you, or created an inhospitable working environment, this is sufficient to establish harassment at work.”

