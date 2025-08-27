Law firm caseloads up 40% as UK toughens stance on immigration

Nisha Leel, Head of Immigration at Cartwright King.

A major overhaul of immigration rules has led to a surge in businesses and individuals pursuing legal advice to settle in the UK, a leading law firm has warned.

Cartwright King, a Legal 500 firm with offices nationwide, says it has seen a “significant” increase in people seeking help to settle in the country – with its immigration department’s caseload rising by an expected 40% this summer.

A new set of government policies aimed at "restoring control" over inward migration came into effect on 22 July 2025. Some of the changes include:

An increase in the time it takes to reach permanent settled status, from five years to ten years

Higher compliance requirements for businesses which sponsor migrant workers, and restrictions on who they can sponsor

A tightening of criteria for skilled worker visas, many of which now require degree level qualifications or higher

A reduction in the length of graduate visas offered to students, from two years to 18 months

Increased English language requirements for many types of visas, including family visas.

Nisha Leel, Head of Immigration at Cartwright King, said: “This major shift in immigration policy is causing concern for employers as well as individuals and families.

“In particular, business owners are worried about filling gaps in their workforces, at a time when many are struggling with more broad economic challenges.

“Simply speaking, this will make it more difficult for some sectors to find the right people.”

Law firms are preparing for an influx of client work resulting from the new policies, including eligibility assessments, appealing denied visas, and advising workers and businesses on complex visa and sponsorship applications.

The changes are expected to have a disproportionate impact on sectors such as social care, which have historically relied on overseas workers.

The government has said it plans to invest more in domestic skilled workers to fill the shortfall.

“The risk is that these new policies make Britain a less attractive home for highly skilled workers who would actively contribute to the economy,” Nisha continued.

“Although the government wants to nurture homegrown talent, these plans will take some time to come to fruition, meaning industries which rely on migrant work now have no time to adjust.

“Cartwright King is committed to assisting valuable and skilled overseas workers find the right routes to working and settling in the UK.”

Ahead of the planned changes in policy, Cartwright King has invested in its immigration department this year.

Nisha was appointed as the firm’s Head of Immigration in May.

Cartwright King specialises in complex and high-volume legal matters, and has offices in London, Birmingham, Manchester and six other cities.