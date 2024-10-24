Law firm holds Dementia Friends training event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading regional law firm, Gardner Leader, has gathered together 35 local professionals for an Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Friends training event to raise greater awareness on how the condition impacts people, both professionally and personally.

One in three people born in the UK today will experience dementia at some point in their lives, according to a report by the Alzheimer’s Society. Approximately one million individuals are currently living with some form of the condition, a figure expected to increase to 1.4 million by 2040, and more than 70,000 people are affected by young onset dementia, where symptoms appear before the age of 65.

The training held at Gardner Leader’s Newbury office, was led by Sarah Swift from Alzheimer’s Society. Participants were guided through the official Dementia Friends programme, part of the charity’s national campaign aimed at changing the way people think, act and talk about the condition, before being accredited a Dementia Friend. More than 3.7 million people in the UK have completed the programme, armed with an understanding of how the condition affects a person, they then use this knowledge to make a difference in people’s everyday life.

Sarah Swift from the Alzheimer’s Society said: “Dementia Friends is about learning more about dementia and the small ways you can help people affected. At Alzheimer’s Society we’re working towards a world where the condition no longer devastates lives. We do this by giving help to those living with dementia today and providing hope for the future. We believe passionately that life doesn't end when dementia begins, however only 23% of people are confident that they understand the condition and how it affects people. We need to shed light on the hidden realities of dementia, bring it out from behind closed doors and make it the priority it deserves to be.”

Hannah Wallbridge, Senior Associate at Gardner Leader, (left) and Sarah Swift from the Alzheimer’s Society (right)

Hannah Wallbridge, Senior Associate in Gardner Leader’s Wills, Probate and Estate Planning team added: “We are delighted with the success of our Dementia Friends training session held in partnership with Alzheimer's Society. The event brought together professionals in the local area to provide valuable knowledge on the condition and how to properly support customers and clients affected by dementia. Understanding how dementia influences daily life is crucial to providing compassion and support that gives clients and their loved ones peace of mind.”

Managing Director of J Finance Ltd, Rowan Frayling, who attended the event, said: "A very informative and useful workshop that has aided my understanding of the challenges faced by those living with dementia and how we as a company can better assist clients and their families.”

Gardner Leader has been at the heart of the Thames Valley community for over 125 years, with offices in Newbury, Thatcham and Maidenhead. Tripling in size over the last 10 years, the firm also has offices across the south of the country, including London, Windsor, Swindon and Oxford. Its highly experienced team of legal professionals work across nine specialist teams each dedicated to providing specific services to businesses and individuals.