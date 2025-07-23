Lawyer for faulty breast implant victims takes on leading role

Pauline Roberts from the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL)

A Wales-based lawyer has vowed to speak up for people injured through faulty products and medical devices as she takes on a top role with a nationwide campaign organisation.

Pauline Roberts, who is based in Cardiff, has been appointed vice president of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) whose members are committed to protecting the rights of victims of negligence.

Pauline, who is a senior associate (chartered legal executive) at Hugh James, is representing several women who have suffered harm from vaginal mesh and a large group of clients with visual injuries caused by calcified artificial lenses. In the past she has acted for people injured by failed breast implants, hip implants, and pharmaceuticals.

“Whether it is a gadget for the kitchen, a child’s toy, or a medical implant, UK consumers should be able to trust that products are safe. But I see firsthand the damage inflicted on people through harmful goods, and that damage often could and should be avoided,” said Pauline, who has 35 years’ experience as a lawyer for injured people.

“Injuries can be far-reaching. Some people suffer permanent disabilities which affect their everyday activities. Some are forced to make huge career changes, or give up their careers completely. Relationships break down, emotional scars run deep, and life can become unrecognisable,” she explained.

“Injured victims must be able to seek full and fair redress to help them to get back on track - it is the foundation of a civilised society,” she went on.

Pauline is also committed to upholding public trust and confidence in the legal sector.

“Many people might think the provision of legal services and the strength of the law are not their concern, but none of us know when we might need the support. Negligence could happen to anyone,” she said.

“APIL has a vital role to play in making sure the voices of injured victims of negligence are heard, particularly in any discussions about legal reforms which may have an impact on victims’ ability to rebuild their lives,” said Pauline. “I am proud to be a part of that.”