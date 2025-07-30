Leading land and property company primed for further growth after promoting 33 members of staff

Jon Stott, Managing Director of Ardent, has promoted 33 members of staff from the company’s offices right across the UK

A leading land, consent management and stakeholder engagement practice is positioning itself for further growth after making 33 promotions across the business.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ardent, a major player in some of the most significant infrastructure and regeneration projects across the UK and Ireland, has recognised the achievements of employees across the business, which has offices in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Warrington, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow.

The company, which reached the 200 staff mark earlier this year, has made promotions across all of its teams as it strives to grow by another 25 per cent by June 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Consent Management Consultancy team, Jim Doyle has been promoted to Director and Sarah Clark has taken up the role of Project Manager.

Nineteen employees in the Land Referencing team have received promotions with Kieran Craddock moving up to the role of Associate Director and Louie Hincliffe, Louisa Getley and Louise O’Brien to the position of Senior Consultant.

Sean McDonnell, Lauren McComb, Harry Day and Bethan Bloor have been promoted to the position of Consultant, while Ellen Brailsford and Matthew Lang are now operating as Land Access Consultants.

Ajeet Shoker, Alasdair McKay, Amrita Obhan, Erin Lloyd, George Horsely, Jack Hume, Jude Russell, Laima Janaudite and Thomas Bowen have all taken up the position of Senior Land Referencer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were six promotions in the company’s Land Assembly directorate with Katy Moore, Kieran Ward, Phil Simper and Jemima Bright all being named Associate, while Hector Inglis was appointed as Senior Surveyor and Alice Webb as Surveyor.

From the Valuation & Compensation department, Serena Leach and Olivia Pagdin have been promoted to Senior Associate Director and Senior Surveyor, respectively, and Ed Quine has taken on the position of Surveyor.

Digital Solutions employees Heather Tumilty and Scott McGee have moved up to the roles of Senior Software Developer and Associate Technical Director, respectively, and Ines Pires, who works in Marketing, has been appointed Digital Marketing Executive.

Jon Stott, Group Managing Director of Ardent, said: “We’re growing as a business, with 51 more employees now on board compared to 12 months ago, and our people are growing with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our staff are learning and developing all the time, as we continue to provide expert advice on major transport, utilities, renewables and regeneration projects across the country, and that ultimately benefits us as a business and our clients too.

“We’re delighted to see so much progression within our team and even happier to reward this in the shape of well-deserved promotions right across the business.”

Jon added: “Ardent is entering a critical period, with strategic growth taking place right across the country.

“We have been able to attract some of the best people in our industry by making Ardent an attractive proposition and an appealing place to work. Prospective employees know that when they join Ardent, they will be given every opportunity to grow and thrive with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To remain on an upward trajectory, and to achieve our ambitious targets, we will continue to invest in the development of our staff and ensure we grow as one.”

Ardent aims to gain B Corp accreditation later this year to further underline its credentials as a fair and responsible employer and its commitment to social and environmental values.