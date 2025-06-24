Leading London GP Dr Simrat Marwah joins Venelle as Medical Director

Dr. Simrat Marwah MBBS MRCGP

A high-end home care provider dedicated to delivering bespoke care support across London and the home counties, has announced the appointment of Dr. Simrat Marwah MBBS MRCGP as its new Medical Director.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a wealth of clinical experience and a reputation for excellence in both private and NHS practice, Dr. Marwah brings a fresh layer of medical leadership to home care provider, Venelle, with her appointment serving to enhance the brand’s commitment to holistic care focused on enabling people to continue living life on their own terms.

Currently Medical Director of OneWelbeck’s Health Assessment and Longevity Centre, Dr. Marwah also practises at 90 Sloane Street in Chelsea, where she is known for her integrative and highly personalised approach to medicine. Her expertise spans acute and chronic conditions across adult and paediatric care, as well as preventative medicine, women’s health and mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Medical Director at Venelle, Dr. Marwah will work closely with Founder and CEO Louise Blezzard to expand the clinical scope of the service, with a particular focus on developing Venelle’s nursing offer. Her role will centre on ensuring that Venelle clients continue to receive not just attentive care, but clinically sound, medically informed support that respects the nuances of each individual’s health and lifestyle.

Venelle Founder and CEO Louise Blezzard with Medical Director Dr. Marwah.

Commenting on the appointment, Louise Blezzard, CEO of Venelle, said: “Venelle has always been about reimagining care – not just as something people need, but something that will actively enhance our clients’ lifestyles. Bringing Dr. Marwah on board allows us to go even further in that mission. Her compassion and her clinical brilliance, as well as her commitment to tailored, forward-thinking care make her the perfect fit for Venelle.”

Dr. Marwah’s credentials are as impressive as they are diverse. Having studied at Hull York Medical School, she undertook foundation training and GP training at the University of Manchester, and has completed extensive postgraduate training in general and emergency medicine, orthopaedics, surgery, paediatrics and elderly care. Alongside her general practice work, she is currently expanding her qualifications in nutritional and functional medicine and already holds a diploma in injectables and fillers.

She is also known for her deep professional networks both in the UK and internationally, regularly referring clients to leading global specialists and, when necessary, travelling to provide care to international patients directly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about her new role at Venelle, Dr. Marwah said: “I’ve long admired the way Venelle challenges the conventions of care, placing dignity and personal autonomy at the heart of its model. I’m excited to help further its mission by contributing a clinical perspective that complements its lifestyle-focused ethos. We’re entering a new era of personalised healthcare, and Venelle is uniquely placed to lead that change so I’m delighted to be joining.”

When she’s not consulting with patients, Dr. Marwah is often found on the tennis court, travelling, or indulging her love of sport – particularly Formula 1 and cricket. Venelle’s ethos is centred on helping clients authentically connect with its care team, and personal interests and activities play a large part in forging bonds that go beyond the needs of primary care.

The appointment of Dr. Marwah marks a new chapter for Venelle as it continues to raise the standard for luxury, medically informed care that’s delivered with empathy and precision, while enabling people to carry on living their life in the way they’ve always wanted to.

For more information about Venelle and its services, visit www.venellelife.co.uk or email [email protected].