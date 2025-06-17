G2A

G2A.COM, the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, has successfully transformed its organisation into a scaled product operating model using the Large-Scale Scrum (LeSS) approach. This strategic move has delivered significant improvements in organisational adaptability, leading to reduced time-to-market, faster learning cycles and innovation – enabling the business to maintain a strong competitive edge in the fast-changing digital world.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pioneering Self-Designed Organisational Change

G2A's transformation distinguished itself through an innovative approach that empowered professionals across the entire capital group to design their own teams and select their project coordinators. In a Self-Designing Teams workshop, over 100 participants moved beyond traditional component-based groups and reorganised themselves into empowered and highly-adaptive product teams focused on delivering business outcomes. The LeSS framework enabled this transformation to scale by supporting the creation of multi-skilled, multi-learning squads, thereby eliminating the coordination overhead commonly found in other scaled agile approaches. Additionally, LeSS provided a single Product Owner and shared Product Backlog for all teams, ensuring collaboration and alignment of common goals.

Strategic Impact and Industry Context

Leading the Way: How LeSS is Powering G2A's Digital Strategy

"Using LeSS has accelerated our innovation and delivered tangible business results," said Dorota Wróbel, G2A's General Manager (R&D). "We've reduced our time-to-market by over four times and are well on track to prove what research consistently shows – highly adaptive organisations grow revenues nearly three times faster than their less flexible competitors. At G2A.COM, we're not just preparing for the future, we're actively creating it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In less than 15 years, G2A.COM has grown from a traditional online store to one of the world's largest digital marketplaces. The company has developed its own advanced fintech solutions and integrated various payment methods for global and local markets. Recently, it has invested heavily in AI, training staff and rapidly improving all departments with a Digital First approach.

Bartosz Skwarczek, Founder and President in G2A Capital Group, states: “‘First in Digital, Digital First’ approach reflects a vision of being leaders in the digital world. It emphasises building a global digital powerhouse using advanced technologies like AI and creating unique solutions to drive innovation and global progress. At the same time, ‘Digital First’ shapes our internal culture, promoting adaptability, trust, and teamwork to achieve outstanding results."

Creating the Future

Through this combined approach, G2A.COM is creating a future where technology and human potential work together, delivering excellent performance and ongoing growth. The LeSS transformation has enhanced G2A's adaptability and empowered all teams to work holistically across the entire marketplace, delivering measurable business outcomes. The company is building an organisation that can quickly and easily pivot to what matters most for the business and its users – that's the essence of true Business Agility.