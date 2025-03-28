Learn how to generate a £1 million income with the Millionaire Estate Agent Roadshows

Millionaire Estate Agents

Presented by Property Academy in partnership with OnTheMarket, in June 2025, the exclusive Millionaire Estate Agent Roadshows will bring together 100 leading estate agents at each event to reveal the cutting-edge strategies that high-growth agencies are using right now to scale sustainably and profitably.

The Roadshows will be taking place at four exclusive locations:

June 3rd – Biscuit Factory, Newcastle

June 4th – Pumping House, Ollerton

June 10th – British Motor Museum, Warwickshire

June 11th – Easthampstead Park, Berkshire

Alongside OnTheMarket and Property Academy, nine other sponsors will be joining the Roadshows to showcase how long-term success isn’t just about generating revenue, it’s about maximising profitability by working strategically, leveraging automation and AI, and implementing cost-effective solutions that free up time and resources. The sponsors for 2025 are Coadjute, Get Agent Exchange, Greenhouse, Iamproperty, Landmark, Moneypenny, Spectre, Street, and TwentyEA.

Founder of the Millionaire Estate Agent Roadshows, Peter Knight said: “In today’s fast-changing property market, estate agents must be smarter, faster, and more efficient than ever before.

“At the Roadshows, you’ll learn how to attract more sellers and landlords, maximising revenue per transaction, revolutionising efficiency with automation and AI, plus how to deliver outstanding customer care.

“The estate agency landscape is evolving fast, and those who fail to embrace innovation and efficiency risk being left behind. This event is your opportunity to stay ahead of the competition, adopt future-proofed business models, and ensure 2025 is your most profitable year yet.”

There are only 100 places available at each Roadshow location. Don’t miss this chance to transform your agency.

Registration for the Millionaire Estate Agent Roadshows is open now.