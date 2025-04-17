Learning technology platform Thrive to start paying its employees to prioritise their wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of its four-day work week medical trial, Thrive’s "Wellness Era" programme will incentivise employees to exercise and sleep

Thrive, the fast-growth all-in-one learning technology company, today announced the launch of its "Wellness Era," a bold new employee wellbeing initiative designed to reward employees for investing time in themselves and building new healthy habits. The company anticipates a significant return on investment through increased productivity, enhanced goal attainment, a surge in innovation, and a more balanced and fulfilling work-life experience for its employees.

Known for its innovative approaches to staff engagement, Thrive continues to experiment with new ways to reinvent employee experience, from periodic team-building activities to a ban on meetings.

The results of its four-day week assessment, which was the first medical trial of its kind in the UK, demonstrated how positive physical and mental wellbeing brings a tangible impact to productivity and business outcomes. To continue enhancing its workforce and take advantage of the benefits, Thrive is trialling this new initiative as part of a broader wellness drive to prioritise employee health.

Wellness Era: A new approach to employee wellbeing

Thrive's "Wellness Era" encompasses a range of programmes and benefits designed to address physical and mental wellbeing.

The company has invested in a partnership with wearable tech company Whoop to offer employees the opportunity to participate in tracking challenges based around activity, sleep, stress, and strain. Participation in this program is entirely voluntary, and employees have the option to opt-in. Participants can win cash prizes for completing these challenges, rewarding them for investing in new healthy habits and achieving their personal goals.

Simultaneously, the programme flags when individuals encounter issues, such as sleep difficulties, and suggests proactive, targeted support options for Thrive, like wellbeing kits or spa vouchers.

"We're not afraid to try new things," says Cassie Gasson, Thrive’s Co-CEO. "At Thrive, we believe that our employees are our greatest asset, and their wellbeing is directly linked to our success. We also understand that true wellbeing is a continuous journey, not a fleeting trend. That's why we're committed to cultivating a sustainable culture of wellbeing and we're constantly looking for innovative ways to improve their lives, both inside and outside of work.

"Our "Wellness Era" is just the latest experiment in our ongoing quest to create a productive and fulfilling workplace, and we're incredibly excited about its potential."

Diverse opportunities for all

The “Wellness Era” challenges are aligned with themes like Healthy Eating Week and Stress Awareness Month and communicated through internal campaigns and leadership broadcasts. Those who choose to opt-in can participate in monthly challenges (12 in total throughout the year) designed to build healthy habits and earn rewards, such as:

Snooze for Success: Sleep score challenge, which rewards employees for getting a good night’s sleep.

Sleep score challenge, which rewards employees for getting a good night’s sleep. Move More Monday: Completion of a 45-minute activity to start the week strong.

Completion of a 45-minute activity to start the week strong. Wellness Walks: Step count challenge throughout the month.

Step count challenge throughout the month. Pedal Power: Mileage challenge via road, spin or Peleton.

Extending to those who choose not to opt-in to wearable tracking, Thrive’s "Wellness Era" provides various participation options for everyone, including:

"Sport Back" Program: Where employees can expense team sports activities like paddle tennis, rock climbing, or badminton.

Where employees can expense team sports activities like paddle tennis, rock climbing, or badminton. Family Involvement: Extending the focus on wellbeing beyond the workplace, Thrive encourages family participation in activities like park runs. The family that participates in the most family park runs will win a day out at a theme park or attraction of their choice, paid for by Thrive.

Extending the focus on wellbeing beyond the workplace, Thrive encourages family participation in activities like park runs. The family that participates in the most family park runs will win a day out at a theme park or attraction of their choice, paid for by Thrive. Health Shield Cashback Plan: Allowing employees to claim back expenses for services like massage therapy.

Allowing employees to claim back expenses for services like massage therapy. Subsidised Race Entries: To encourage participation in running and other fitness events.

To encourage participation in running and other fitness events. Group Activities: Including a 5k run club every Thursday and group dog walks.

“Thrive is demonstrating that putting employee wellbeing first leads to a more productive, innovative, and successful business. We believe this commitment to wellbeing also fosters a more responsive and supportive partnership,” says Adam Dobinson, Learning and Development Business Partner at The Bannatyne Group.

“As a customer, with Health & Wellbeing at our core, we truly value this long-term approach, knowing that a healthy, engaged Thrive team will continue to deliver an outstanding platform and results for us, aligned to our Business Mission!”

About Thrive:

Thrive is the industry’s fastest-growing learning technology company which empowers 3M+ users worldwide, with the team on a mission to be the world’s most innovative, all-in-one learning solution. Changing people’s perception of workplace learning forever, Thrive is the only all-in-one learning platform which enables businesses to consolidate content, skills and comms to help people learn faster and more collaboratively than ever

Empowering L&D leaders to develop high-performing teams and prove the real impact of learning, Thrive works with modern global enterprise organisations, including Volvo, British Airways, Burger King UK, Frasers Group, and Vodafone, who recognise Thrive as an essential business tool.