Legal expert comments: How AI-powered scams are reshaping fraud laws in 2025

Generative AI is fuelling a new era of sophisticated scams. Legal expert Joseph Osborne explains the risks.

Gone are the days when fraudsters relied solely on phishing emails or cold calls. In 2025, scammers are leveraging generative AI to clone voices, fake video calls, and build entire synthetic identities using just a few publicly available data points. The threat has become so advanced that even Google is stepping in. As of May, the company has rolled out new AI-powered tools in Chrome to detect and block scams in real time, including impersonation attempts and suspicious pop-ups.

Osborne & Francis claim the move underscores just how serious and sophisticated the digital fraud landscape has become.

One instance involved a finance officer at the multinational firm Arup in Hong Kong who was deceived into wiring £20 million during a video call. The “executive” they spoke with was a deepfake. The fallout was very real, and cases like these are becoming more common on both sides of the Atlantic.

UK banks and institutions are now bracing for rising losses, with estimates suggesting that AI-enabled fraud could cost global markets over £32 billion by 2027. Yet, UK law remains under-equipped. Many current statutes around identity fraud, impersonation, and consent were not designed with synthetic media or machine-generated deception in mind.

Legal Challenges in the UK Context:

Deepfakes make it increasingly difficult to determine who “said” or “sent” something in a legal sense.

Victims often struggle to prove a recording or message was fake.

The legal framework for digital impersonation and data misuse needs urgent modernisation.

"The legal system was never built to handle deception at this scale. Victims, both individuals and companies, are being targeted by frighteningly convincing AI-generated content, but the onus of proof still sits squarely with them.

The problem isn’t only the technology but the outdated laws. We’re trying to apply 20th-century fraud statutes to 21st-century crimes," says Legal Expert, Joseph Osborne from Osborne & Francis.

Many people don’t realise how crucial it is to document incidents: screen-record suspicious calls, save message metadata, and consult a solicitor early. Legal protection in this new AI era demands more than just awareness. It also requires preparation and swift action."

Osborne’s Advice to UK Businesses and Individuals:

Introduce strict verification protocols for payments made via video or digital communication.

Train staff to recognise signs of synthetic media or voice cloning.

If fraud is suspected, consult legal advice immediately and preserve all evidence.

As generative AI continues to evolve, so too will the tactics of fraudsters. UK law must now pivot quickly, updating definitions, protections, and procedures to ensure victims are not left behind. Legal professionals are already taking the lead, helping shape a legal future that anticipates the risks of AI, not just reacts to them.