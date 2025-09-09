Legal expert on how to manoeuvre Inheritance Tax changes

Sarah Nash of Smith Partnership

Inheritance tax is undergoing its biggest shake-up in decades, with new rules being phased in from 2025 that will affect everything from overseas assets and business reliefs to how pensions are taxed.

As these reforms begin to take shape, understanding their implications is going to be essential to protecting estates and minimising future liabilities.

Sarah Nash, head of trust services at Derby legal firm Smith Partnership, has explained exactly how UK residents can plan ahead for these changes.

How do these changes alter the way that individuals and families should approach estate planning using pension pots?

“Up until now, until these changes were announced, the advice in terms of tax efficiency and wealth protection was to leave your money to accumulate in your pension pot and to use other assets, spend other assets, and gift other assets from your estate in order to reduce your inheritance tax liability.

“My understanding now is that uniform or people are going to be looking at getting money out of their pension parts, although that's not straightforward, and will incur penalties and charges.”

Do you believe these changes achieve a fairer tax framework, or do they complicate the planning unnecessarily?

“I expect that these changes are going to complicate things hugely when it comes to dealing with estates.

“It's going to be interesting how things are going to work out with the executives of the estate having to liaise with the administrators of the pension fees and ensure that the estate is properly reported to HMRC.

“You also need to know that the tax is correctly calculated and apportioned, and how those taxes are paid from each of the pots to the estate and the pension scheme.

“It will be very interesting to see how that pans out in practice, but it certainly makes estate planning more complicated for clients more involved. It's not straightforward getting money out of pension schemes, and then what do you do with it? But the people then need to look at lifetime gifts or putting money into more tax efficient vehicles.”

Do you anticipate these reforms prompting changes in how businesses are structured? Will people move away from family trusts, or restructure shareholdings?

“I don’t think this will make people move away from the family trust, because family trusts are very good at protecting family wealth and controlling the question of family wealth. It will be something to consider how those trusts attach going forward, my understanding is that each trust will have a £1 million cap on the 100% APR and BPR, available.

“But I think that in terms of what's happening with IHG rules across the board, people will continue to consider making gifts to trusts in order to mitigate the future tax liability.”

What are the major new limitations or conditions introduced to farming estates?

“Whereas before asset farming you could qualify for 100% relief inheritance tax, there's now no cap on the value of the relief. As we know it's now going to count to 1 million pounds, and then the relief will reduce to 50% on the value of gas that's open above that amount.

“This is also an allowance applying to any business assets and business relief, and often farming businesses include both agricultural and business assets, so the two reliefs are relevant for farmers.

“What farmers will need to look at is how to make best use of the individual 1 million allowance, which might mean shifting assets around, but that's not easy to do in a family business.”

Will uncertainty over the 7-year rule deter people from making gifts?

“We are seeing an increase in enquiries from people seeking Inheritance Tax planning advice. People are clearly concerned about the impact of the forthcoming changes to the taxation of pensions and agricultural and business assets.

“More people are looking at lifetime gifts and the creation of Trusts to help mitigate Inheritance Tax and so the news that the Government is now considering changes to the 7 years rule and to the taxation of lifetime gifts is going to generate further concern and quite possibly accelerate people’s gifting plans to try and get ahead of the changes.

“Making gifts is not always driven by the desire to save tax and we see that many parents want to help out their children by passing on savings or income that they can do without, perhaps to help with the purchase of a property, pay off a mortgage, or fund school fees.

“In the light of these possible changes, people might be reluctant to offer this financial assistance, particularly if what they might be doing is passing on an unwanted tax bill.”