Let the best in franchising shine – entries now open for 2025 BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Awards
For some brands, simply making the finals is a tremendous accolade, whilst winning can mean a boost for brand awareness and reputation in a competitive marketplace.
Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the BFA (British Franchise Association) said: “In 2024 our survey revealed that franchising is still a highly profitable and successful sector, with less than 1% commercial failure rate and my fellow judges and I are looking forward to reading this year’s entries, drilling down into the innovative ways franchisors and franchisees are finding such great success. Franchising is about people and our awards give us a chance to shine a spotlight on their excellent work every year, something we are all very grateful for.”
The role of the BFA
Since 1977, The BFA (British Franchise Association) has been at the heart of UK franchising, helping businesses and individuals unlock their full potential through business format franchising. By promoting ethical franchising through their standards based process, offering expert guidance, and championing professional development, the BFA continues to shape the future of the franchise industry.
Under its strapline, ‘Discover Your Tomorrow,’ the association supports aspiring franchisees to find the right franchise opportunity for them whilst also guiding business owners through the process of franchising their businesses.
The categories
The majority of the awards are open to BFA members, with the two categories, the HSBC UK Multi-Unit and HSBC UK Multi-brand, also open to non-members.
Franchisor Award Categories
- Franchisor of the Year – Established
- Franchisor of the Year – Expanding
- Leadership & Culture
- Franchise Support
- Marketing
- Research & Development
Franchisee Award Categories
- HSBC UK Multi-Unit
- HSBC UK Multi-Brand
- Young Guns
- Community Impact
- BFA Star Performer
- Dynamic Duo
- Customer Focus
Gillian Morris, UK Head of Franchise, Commercial Banking, at sponsors HSBC UK said: “Judging the British Franchise Awards is a privilege as they provide a unique insight into the strategic and operational decisions, taken by the many talented franchisors and franchisees, operating across the UK. I am looking forward to reading all the entries and hearing more about the hard work, resilience, entrepreneurial spirit and optimism shown by so many in the industry.”
The deadline for entries is Monday 2nd June 2025.
The BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Awards will be held on 6 November 2025 in Telford, Shropshire. More information can be found on the BFA website: https://www.thebfa.org/bfa-hsbc-uk-british-franchise-awards/