Let the best in franchising shine – entries now open for 2025 BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Awards

Winners of the 2024 BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Awards

The BFA (British Franchise Association) has announced that the BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Awards 2025 are open for entries.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For some brands, simply making the finals is a tremendous accolade, whilst winning can mean a boost for brand awareness and reputation in a competitive marketplace.

Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the BFA (British Franchise Association) said: “In 2024 our survey revealed that franchising is still a highly profitable and successful sector, with less than 1% commercial failure rate and my fellow judges and I are looking forward to reading this year’s entries, drilling down into the innovative ways franchisors and franchisees are finding such great success. Franchising is about people and our awards give us a chance to shine a spotlight on their excellent work every year, something we are all very grateful for.”

The role of the BFA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 1977, The BFA (British Franchise Association) has been at the heart of UK franchising, helping businesses and individuals unlock their full potential through business format franchising. By promoting ethical franchising through their standards based process, offering expert guidance, and championing professional development, the BFA continues to shape the future of the franchise industry.

Under its strapline, ‘Discover Your Tomorrow,’ the association supports aspiring franchisees to find the right franchise opportunity for them whilst also guiding business owners through the process of franchising their businesses.

The categories

The majority of the awards are open to BFA members, with the two categories, the HSBC UK Multi-Unit and HSBC UK Multi-brand, also open to non-members.

Franchisor Award Categories

Franchisor of the Year – Established

Franchisor of the Year – Expanding

Leadership & Culture

Franchise Support

Marketing

Research & Development

Franchisee Award Categories

HSBC UK Multi-Unit

HSBC UK Multi-Brand

Young Guns

Community Impact

BFA Star Performer

Dynamic Duo

Customer Focus

Gillian Morris, UK Head of Franchise, Commercial Banking, at sponsors HSBC UK said: “Judging the British Franchise Awards is a privilege as they provide a unique insight into the strategic and operational decisions, taken by the many talented franchisors and franchisees, operating across the UK. I am looking forward to reading all the entries and hearing more about the hard work, resilience, entrepreneurial spirit and optimism shown by so many in the industry.”

The deadline for entries is Monday 2nd June 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Awards will be held on 6 November 2025 in Telford, Shropshire. More information can be found on the BFA website: https://www.thebfa.org/bfa-hsbc-uk-british-franchise-awards/