Levi Roots to headline ‘Business Mastery Live’ event for Entrepreneurs this Sunday

Levi Roots to headline ‘Business Mastery Live’ event this week.

After the success of its previous sold-out events ,‘Business Mastery Live' returns to Leeds for the third time this weekend, aiming to put the Northern business scene on the map with a mission to help entrepreneurs wanting to grow and scale in 2025 and beyond.

Headliner entrepreneur and chef Levi Roots, of Dragons Den fame, has now been announced, and will join Grace Andrews - Brand Director of Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO and FlightStory, Marketing Strategist Nikki Hutchinson TikTok expert Lisa Danielle and TV presenter and sales expert Ann Dawson who has 26 years experience selling live on TV.

A must for anyone who is serious about growing their business, making money and enjoying more success as an entrepreneur, Business Mastery Live's mission is to give business owners in the North access to speakers and networking opportunities, which can help them overcome obstacles and grow.

Founder and Online Business Growth and Visibility Strategist Matt Hall, has a wealth of knowledge to share with event attendees and is host of the top charting and Guinness World record breaking entrepreneurship podcast “Success School,” as well as regular TV appearances, such as previously being a regular Lunch Mate” panellist on Channel 4’s “Steph’s Packed Lunch.”

“I’m so excited for Business Mastery Live to be returning to Leeds in October, our previous event was a huge success and this really is the only business event you need to attend in 2025 if you’re serious about scaling your success. We’re really proud to be bringing amazing ambitious entrepreneurs from the North together, along with proven experts who have built business empires so we can learn from the best. There are so many business events that are in London, so we really want to shine a spotlight on the amazing business scene up North too! In a world where things are becoming more digital and we rely heavily on AI, I believe there’s never been more value in networking face to face. I truly believe there’s no substitute for real, in-person connection, it might be easier to switch on a zoom, but I think getting together in a room is where real, business-changing collaborations are born,” says founder of Business Mastery Live Matt Hall.

" Effective networking is all about intermingling; and sharing information with other like-minded people. Making connections, building relationships these are all vital parts of networking. And its not just about what others can do for you. Its also important to note that inspiration and good business advice can come from anywhere, whether you live in the city of London or in the North of England, your voices, opinions and expertise they're just as valuable as well" says Levi Roots.

Business Mastery Live will take place on Sunday at Leeds Hilton City For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/business-mastery-live-in-leeds-tickets-1230675687109?aff=erelexpmlt