Local Business Support Must Stay at the Heart of Growth – Whatever the Future of Local Government

As devolution deals and local government restructuring continue to reshape the way public services are delivered, business leaders are urging policymakers not to lose sight of one essential truth: localised business support works.

Let’s Do Business Group (LDBG), a leading business support provider across the South East and East of England, is calling for certainty, continuity, and commitment to grassroots enterprise services that have helped thousands of small businesses start, survive, and grow.

“Whether we’re talking about a unitary authority, a combined authority, or a devolution deal, the core need doesn’t change,” said Graham Marley, Chief Executive of Let’s Do Business Group. “Businesses want access to trusted, experienced support that understands their local challenges—and that doesn’t come from a one-size-fits-all approach.”

£41.8M in Economic Impact in 24-25 - A Proven Model Worth Protecting

Across counties like East Sussex, Essex, and Kent, LDBG over the last 30 years has delivered funding, tailored business consultancy, training and mentoring to thousands of businesses, on behalf of and fully funded by local authorities. In the last year alone, LDBG has delivered support that has driven more than £41 million in direct economic impact, helping people start, grow, and sustain businesses that serve their local areas.

Key achievements (2019–2024):

✅ 16,422 pre-start entrepreneurs supported

✅ 7,522 established businesses helped to grow or improve resilience

✅ 1,632 new businesses created

✅ 3,006 jobs created and hundreds more safeguarded

and hundreds more safeguarded ✅ £42.7M accessed in finance and grant support

✅ 557 loans approved in 2024–25 alone , the highest in five years

, the highest in five years ✅ Women-led businesses made up to 46% of beneficiaries in some years

made up to of beneficiaries in some years ✅ A consistent 75–80% one-year survival rate for new startups—above national averages

With success stories ranging from startup cafes and female founders to sustainable manufacturers and social enterprises, LDBG demonstrates how place-based support, designed and delivered locally, drives real outcomes. Yet the current climate poses real risks. As councils merge, budgets tighten, and regional powers shift, questions arise about if and how support services will be delivered going forward. LDBG and other community-rooted providers warn that without a stable plan, decades of progress could be lost.

Why Localised Business Support Matters Now More Than Ever

Local Knowledge, Real Solutions: From town-specific retail challenges to rural startup barriers, local support providers understand the context that national schemes often miss.

From town-specific retail challenges to rural startup barriers, local support providers understand the context that national schemes often miss. Inclusive Access: Programmes like Her Biz, which offers training and mentoring for female-led ventures, especially in coastal and rural areas, have unlocked entrepreneurship for underrepresented groups.

Programmes like Her Biz, which offers training and mentoring for female-led ventures, especially in coastal and rural areas, have unlocked entrepreneurship for underrepresented groups. Green and Growth-Ready: Through local enterprise zones and regional funding initiatives, providers like LDBG are helping businesses decarbonise and prepare for a low-carbon future.

Through local enterprise zones and regional funding initiatives, providers like LDBG are helping businesses decarbonise and prepare for a low-carbon future. Lifelines During Transition: As traditional council services reduce or restructure, organisations like LDBG are increasingly the first port of call for business advice, planning, and funding access.

A Call for Continued Backing

Let’s Do Business Group is urging regional and national leaders to build on what works by ensuring long-term funding and structural support for independent, local-facing business support organisations. In doing so, future devolution deals can deliver both efficiency and economic impact, without leaving local entrepreneurs behind.

“Business owners don’t care about the politics—they care about whether someone can help them develop a business plan, access a loan, or solve a staffing issue,” said Graham Marley. “We have the experience, the infrastructure, and the community trust to keep delivering that. But we need to know the system will still support it.”