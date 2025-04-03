Lodders and Hartpury announce collaborative partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading regional law firm Lodders has announced a collaborative partnership with Hartpury University and Hartpury College.

The two-year partnership will see Lodders sponsor the Hartpury Agri-Tech Centre.

The strategic partnership goes beyond traditional sponsorship, bringing together two highly respected organisations, each recognised for their specialist knowledge and commitment to excellence. Lodders’ legal expertise, particularly in agriculture and rural affairs, will complement Hartpury University and College’s world-class education, research and industry-facing facilities. This isn’t the first time Lodders and Hartpury have worked side by side, having enjoyed an ongoing engagement across areas including agriculture, digital farming initiatives and sport.

Lodders’ expertise and legal insights will be made available during six jointly hosted workshops that will cover a range of pressing rural sector topics, including succession planning, renewable energy and access to green finance at the Digital Innovation Farm. These are sure to be popular with the regional farming community, at a time when farmers are navigating several challenges.

(left to right) Nikki Budding, Sponsorship and Business Engagement Officer at Hartpury, Dawn Oliver, Partner at Lodders, Paul Mourton, Managing Partner at Lodders, and Neave Anderson, Hartpury Digital Innovation Farm Manager.

Lodders, which has offices in Cheltenham, Warwickshire, and Birmingham, will have a presence at the NAF Five Star International Hartpury Horse Trials in August, where we will be at the heart of the annual VIP networking event. Partner Dawn Oliver will be involved in Hartpury’s Dragons Den-style competition, where students pitch their innovative business ideas to local leaders. The firm will also provide careers and mentoring support to Hartpury’s students.

Dawn Oliver, partner at Lodders said: “Our sponsorship of the Agri-Tech Centre is a perfect fit for Lodders. It reflects our dedication to supporting innovation and fostering strong, long-lasting partnerships within the agricultural and farming community. The range of legal support Lodders offers to the rural sector is always growing, and we are looking forward to working closely with the Hartpury team to share this specialist expertise and empower future agriculture leaders.”

Stuart Emmerson, Director of Business Development at Hartpury University and Hartpury College said: “This collaboration will not only enrich the educational journey of our students but also help to support the growth and resilience of the industries we serve. Lodders’ deep sector knowledge aligns perfectly with our mission to develop future leaders in agriculture and across all our specialisms.”

Neave Anderson, Hartpury Digital Innovation Farm Manager said: “We’re excited to partner with Lodders as we continue to advance the Hartpury Digital Innovation Farm. Their commitment to agriculture and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to support the land-based industries.”

For more information, visit: www.lodders.co.uk