The treasure hunt is running from 2pm to 5pm today, with the finder of the winning mirror getting £1,000 of ASOS Topshop vouchers.

A Topshop treasure hunt is taking place in London today (March 22), with one lucky shopper to win £1,000 of ASOS Topshop vouchers.

Topshop posted a teaser clip for the competition to their Instagram, along with the caption: “£1000 VOUCHERS. CHECK OUR IG STORIES 2PM TODAY. OXFORD ST & SOHO. FIND THE 214. Good luck! Ts&Cs apply.*

“*Saturday 22nd March 2025. From 2PM – 5PM. Free entry. Maximum 1 winner. The winning mirror is subject to availability. 21 Topshop and Topman branded mirrors will be placed in and around Oxford Street and Soho in London. 1 mirror will be the winning mirror, with a winning prize of £1,000 worth of ASOS vouchers. The winning ASOS vouchers can only be spent on Topshop and Topman products on ASOS.com.

“The remaining 20 mirrors will not contain any codes on the piece of card attached to them, but can be kept by the person who finds them. The winning mirror will have four codes on a piece of card attached to the mirror.

“To claim the £1,000 worth of ASOS vouchers, log into your ASOS account or create an ASOS account, go to the “My Account” page, select “Gift cards & vouchers”, and redeem each code once by entering the unique code. Use of the ASOS vouchers is subject to our Ts&Cs here (see Gift Vouchers and Gift Cards). If you have issues redeeming the ASOS vouchers, please contact us here.

“Opening times of the treasure hunt may vary if the winning mirror has been claimed. If the winning mirror is not found by 5PM we may, at our sole discretion, select a winner.”

Who now owns Topshop?

Topshop was part of the Arcadia Group, controlled by Sir Philip Green, but went into administration in late 2020. It was purchased by ASOS in February 2021.

Does Topshop still exist in the UK?

Topshop’s high street stores closed in 2020, however the brand can still be purchased online via ASOS.

Will Topshop return to the high street?

This week Topshop posted three cryptic videos to social media with the text, 'We missed you too', also writing 'We've been listening' across the captions.