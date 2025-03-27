Look to construction jobs for career change, trades boss says

Ricky Sharma

The construction industry is the one to target if you’re thinking about changing careers this year, according to a leading trades boss.

Skilled tradespeople are always in high demand and now is a prime time to make a move, according to Ricky Sharma of Engineering Real Results.

He says a combination of vacancies in the sector and rising salaries makes roles in electrics, plumbing, gas and renewables a good option.

Mr Sharma said: “Traditionally spring has always been a good time to look to new beginnings. If you’re thinking of a new challenge and are unsatisfied in your current career then it’s never too late for a change.

“The idea of one job for life is becoming increasingly outdated.”

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), job changers who switched occupations experienced higher earnings growth over the last 10 years than those who stayed put.

While younger people are more likely to switch jobs than older employees, one in 20 people aged between 35 and 49 changed jobs between 2012 and 2021.

Reasons for changing jobs include a desire for a better work-life balance, greater flexibility, pressures due to the cost-of-living and looking for a new challenge, according to Mr Sharma.

He said: “We see many people in their 30s, 40s and even 50s making big career switches to roles in construction.

“They are typically rather future-proof and in a world where artificial intelligence is becoming more sophisticated, having a trade is increasingly attractive.

“A lot of our more mature students had careers where they were stuck behind a desk and are now looking for new ones where they can be more hands-on.

“Jobs in industries such as plumbing and electrics have salaries that are stable and rising, so it’s no surprise they are obvious choices.”

Mr Sharma continued: “There will always be a demand for careers in things like plumbing and renewable energy, and at the moment we can’t keep up with filling the gaps that are out there.

“Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty it’s a really good time to ask yourself if you enjoy what you do, and if you can see a long term future in it.”

ERR specialises in providing skills and training in trades including plumbing, gas, electrics, welding and renewable industries.

It has training centres up and down the country including Yorkshire, Southampton, Wolverhampton, Hertfordshire and Essex.

Recent development sites completed by students include a former hat factory in Luton transformed into 11 apartments, a former 18-bed guest house in Dunstable converted into six apartments and the overhaul of a former Victorian mill in Stoke-on-Trent.

For more information, visit https://www.errltd.co.uk/