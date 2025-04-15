Looming Renters’ Rights Bill demands that accommodation providers get ready

Housing Hand

With the proposed Renters’ Rights Bill entering Committee stage in the House of Lords later this month, the latest thinking is that it could become law in around October or November 2025.

While this anticipated timeline spares the busy summer student rental season from the immediate impact of the proposed Bill, it will likely effect the entire rental sector from autumn onwards and accommodation providers clearly need to work with tenants to ensure the entire rental sector is ready.

“Ensuring everyone is prepared for the impact of the Renters’ Rights Bill means engaging with the entire rental sector, to ensure a coordinated and seamless response to the proposed new legislation. From awareness-raising campaigns to new services designed to support renters, landlords and other accommodation providers, there is still much to do as the Bill continues its progress through Parliament.”

James Maguire, Sales and Business Development Director, Housing Hand

Housing Hand

UK rental services provider Housing Hand has been investigating the sector’s readiness for change. The firm recently surveyed over 1,700 private renters, including students and working professionals, to find out how apprised they were of the once-in-a-generation changes that the proposed Bill would bring into force.

It found that a staggering 69% of private renters are unaware of the proposed Renters’ Rights Bill, despite it being on track to introduce sweeping legislative changes if and when Royal Assent is granted. 75% also have no idea how the proposed Bill will impact them.

While awareness among landlords and other accommodation providers is greater, there is still an urgent need to prepare for the likely impacts of the proposed Bill. Graham Hayward, Managing Director of Housing Hand, comments:

“Now is the time to prepare. The Renters’ Rights Bill is anticipated to come into law later this year, meaning accommodation providers going to market at that point will be immediately impacted. As both purpose-built student accommodation providers and landlords of houses in multiple occupation respond to the new lettings landscape, we’re likely to see pricing becoming very competitive. As students become aware that they can sign up with an HMO and then end their tenancy at any point, versus committing to a 51-week PBSA contract, it will be interesting to see if and how demand shifts. Either way, the change is coming, so preparation will be key to successfully navigating the new landscape.

“There are around 4.6 million households who rent privately in England. If we extrapolate the survey findings to the entire population of private renters, it equates to more than 3.4 million households who don’t know what impact the Renters’ Rights Bill will have on them. This means that accommodation providers have much to do in terms of engaging with tenants on the impact and changes of the proposed Bill.”

Graham Hayward, Managing Director, Housing Hand

Housing Hand is helping accommodation providers prepare for the impact of the proposed Renters’ Rights Bill through a series of webinars and service launches and extensions.