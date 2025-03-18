Love at first sip - Karak Chaii opens new cafe in Reading

Karak Chaii Reading

One of the UK’s fastest growing Indian street food restaurant chains, Karak Chaii, has opened the doors on its 22nd cafe in Reading, joining a family of sister venues in Birmingham, London, Cardiff, Luton, Leicester, Bolton and beyond.

Alongside a drinks menu that includes its signature chai tea, Karak Chaii’s mouthwatering menu of all day breakfasts, small bites, sandwiches and desserts, takes its inspiration from street food from the Indian subcontinent, as well as beloved family recipes handed down by the co-founders’ late mothers.

Firm favourites include the Desi Breakfast; Masala Omelette Wrap; Bombay Tikka Sandwich; Butter Chicken and Masala Chips; Lotus Biscoff Milk Cake; and Gulab Jamon Cheesecake.

Reading owners Manpreet and Gaurav Gill said: “Chai has always been more than just a drink—it’s a symbol of warmth, connection, and community. It brings people together, sparks conversations, and turns moments into memories.

“Karak Chaii Reading was born from a love of these simple yet meaningful traditions. Every detail, from the cozy ambiance to the authentic flavors, has been created with the community in mind—a place where friends gather, families share laughter, and strangers leave as friends. This isn’t just a café; it’s a place to belong, your space, your community, your Karak Chaii.”

Karak Chaii co-founder, Sughir Javed, commented: “It’s fantastic to bring the delights of Karak Chaii to Reading; our cafes have become a home away from home for many, providing not only authentic food but also a sense of connection and community.

“It’s always been about family for us. From the food to the atmosphere, Karak Chaii is a reflection of the values we hold dear.”

With its roots in the Birmingham suburb of Hall Green, Karak Chaii has already scaled to 22 stores nationwide, with ambitious expansion plans including reaching 40 stores by the end of 2025 and expanding internationally to markets like the USA, Saudi, Malaysia, Pakistan and Dubai.

The new cafe, which is located 254 Oxford Road, RG30 1AD, is open Monday - Sunday 10am - 11pm