Lucion’s Geotechnical Laboratory achieves outstanding UKAS assessment following major testing standards transition

Lucion Ground Engineering is proud to announce that its specialist Geotechnical Laboratory in Peterborough has successfully transitioned to the latest BS1377:2022 and BS EN ISO17892 testing standards and has achieved an exceptional outcome in its 2025 UKAS assessment (United Kingdom Accreditation Service).

Described by assessors as “second to none,” Lucion’s quality system was commended as among the best seen in recent years. The report praised the laboratory for its effective maintenance of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 testing requirements, its highly competent staff, and its rigorous, well-documented training and quality assurance systems.

The assessment marks a significant milestone for the laboratory, which has been operational since 1936 and is accredited under UKAS Testing Laboratory No. 8180. The team undertook a carefully planned transition to adopt the latest national and international geotechnical testing standards, ensuring the highest levels of accuracy, consistency, and compliance.

Matt Hartnup, Laboratory Manager at Lucion, commented: “This outstanding result is a testament to the commitment, technical skill, and professionalism of our entire team. Successfully transitioning to new testing standards while earning such high praise from UKAS is no small feat. It not only validates the depth of expertise within our laboratory but also reinforces our clients’ confidence in the reliability of the data we provide. We are proud to be leading the way in raising the bar for geotechnical testing standards across the industry.”

The UKAS assessors noted that “the programme of training in the performance of the updated test methods has been very effective,” and that the laboratory’s comparative testing “gave a great deal of confidence in results currently being reported.” Staff were recognised for their deep understanding of test methods and materials, demonstrating Lucion’s culture of continuous improvement and technical excellence.

With its expanded capabilities, Lucion now offers a complete suite of geotechnical testing aligned with current British and European standards. Services include classification, strength, compaction and density, and chemical testing, all vital for the design of foundations, slopes, embankments, and road pavements to ensure the safety, stability, and longevity of development.

Robin Slade, GeoEnvironmental Unit Director at Lucion, added: “I’m incredibly proud of our laboratory team’s achievement. This result reinforces our position as a leading provider of geotechnical testing services and demonstrates our commitment to delivering excellence across all our operations.”

This recognition further solidifies Lucion’s dedication to technical excellence, client confidence, and continuous improvement. As the industry evolves, Lucion remains at the forefront, investing in people, processes, and technology to deliver the highest standards in geotechnical testing and ground engineering services across the UK.