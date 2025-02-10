Luxury London apartments refinanced with £12.9m loan from Secure Trust Bank Real Estate Finance

Seymour Place

18 luxury apartments in Marylebone and Fitzrovia in Central London have been refinanced, thanks to a £12.9m loan from Secure Trust Bank (STB) Real Estate Finance.

The collection of properties is split into two portfolios and belongs to Merchant Land, a 30-year-old property developer and investor based in Central London. The two-year residential property investment loan was drawn in November 2024, and it marks the third time that STB Real Estate Finance and Merchant Land have worked together.

The apartments are located across Charlotte Street and Seymour Place, within the exclusive, highly sought after ‘W1’ postcode of Central London. The property on Charlotte Street dates to 1837, with the majority of its premium properties valued at upwards of £1m.

Merchant Land and STB Real Estate Finance began working together in 2019, with the bank providing the first of its three investment property loans to date to fund the properties at Seymour Place. In 2021, the two parties collaborated again, with another residential investment loan for Merchant Land’s Charlotte Street properties, as part of a flagship mixed-use scheme.

Katherine McCullough of Merchant Land said: “We’re pleased to be able to work with STB Real Estate Finance again to complete these deals, which forms part of a wider strategy to consolidate our funding. We have worked with the team for several years and appreciate their innovative approach to property funding, which is tailored to our needs, and have established a strong relationship underpinned by expert knowledge.”

Daniel Thornton, Relationship Director at Secure Trust Bank, led the deal, and said: “We’ve been working with Katherine and Merchant Land for five years now, and it is great to be able to continue supporting their ambitions and projects. The team is very experienced, with a high-quality central London portfolio steeped in history, including the Charlotte Street building that once housed artist John Constable’s studio, so it’s fantastic to be involved with such fascinating pieces of real estate.”

To discover more, visit: https://www.securetrustbank.com/real-estate-finance/investment-property-loans/residential-property-investment