Luxury Richmond hotel restaurant receives second AA Rosette following the appointment of two new culinary team members

Richmond Hill Hotel – a charming Georgian hotel near Richmond Park – has been awarded a second AA Rosette at its award-winning restaurant - 144 On The Hill, for culinary excellence.

The news follows the appointment of two new chefs in the kitchen – Lukasz Krzysiek as Executive Head Chef, and Godwin Mendonca as Chef Pâtissier.

Lukasz had an impressive resume before joining the 144 On The Hill team, working predominantly at hotels in Poland before moving to the UK into a Head Chef position at Stovell’s in Chobham.

After nearly a year, and with more than 15 years’ experience, Lukasz moved to Richmond Hill Hotel as a Senior Sous Chef, helping to elevate the restaurant to a top three position in Richmond, leading to his recent promotion into the role of Head Chef.

Lukasz has helped to redefine the 144 On The Hill menu, showcasing his culinary expertise, creativity and passion in the kitchen to deliver high-quality dishes which delight guests.

With a focus on technical desserts and pastry work, Godwin has also travelled with his career, having studied and worked in India, before relocating to the UK.

With more than 10 years’ experience, Godwin’s recent appointment to Chef Pâtissier is the first dedicated position of its kind at 144 On The Hill. He has helped to shape the sweet menu with his creative designs and playful ingredients and is the brains behind the restaurant's delectable afternoon tea offerings.

A powerhouse in the kitchen, Lukasz, Godwin and the amazing kitchen brigade have taken 144 On The Hill from strength to strength, and being rewarded a second AA Rosette is recognition of their hard work and dedication.

Lukasz says: “I am delighted to take the reigns as Head Chef at 144 On The Hill, having joined the team back in 2019. This is a very exciting step up for me and a brilliant opportunity to showcase my creative flair and personality in the kitchen, and being awarded with a new AA Rosette is the cherry on the top.”

Godwin adds: “Pastry work is such a delicate piece of art, and I’ve loved the opportunity to bring my creativity to the 144 On The Hill kitchen. From afternoon tea to delicious desserts, I’m committed to making people smile with my food and I’m delighted that our hard work has paid off.”

The AA hotel and restaurant inspector who visited 144 On The Hill had a brilliant experience and shared his enthusiasm for the skills on show. He commented: “Dishes sampled at dinner were well executed with clean flavour profiles, with the dessert standing out for technical skills and clean presentation. I am delighted to recommend two AA Rosette.”

For more information, visit 144onthehill.co.uk and richmondhill-hotel.co.uk.