A fashion company has acquired Manchester-based luxury womenswear brand Lavish Alice in a seven-figure deal.

According to Insider Media, Club L London acquired Lavish Alice in its bid to drive global expansion and position both brands for future growth.

Lavish Alice, which has a celebrity following including Lindsay Lohan, Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid, is expected to expand globally under its new ownership.

Founded in 2013 by Lee Bloor and Matthew Newton, Lavish Alice was previously stocked at high-end retailers like Selfridges and Harvey Nichols. The brand collaborated on a capsule collection with Lohan and gained popularity among A-list celebrities.

Under the Club L London Group, Lavish Alice will continue operating as a standalone brand. The founders, Bloor and Newton, will oversee the transition before stepping away from the business.