LZRD LASH is excited to announce its brand re-launch, symbolising a fresh chapter of ethical beauty intertwined with a story of personal transformation

Lzrd Lash

It was in London that Zii found her true essence and LZRD LASH was born, emerging as a beacon of ethical beauty that encapsulates the spirit of celebration and authenticity.

LZRD LASH, formerly known as Lizard Beauty, is excited to announce its brand re-launch, symbolising a fresh chapter of ethical beauty intertwined with a story of personal transformation.

The rebranding is an uplifting celebration of sustainability and style, echoing the remarkable journey of Zii Lizard, the transgender woman founder of LZRD LASH.

A certification from Conscious Bunny not only validates LZRD LASH's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices it also reinforces the brand's dedication to transparency and integrity in an industry that is constantly evolving.

Zii weaves her inspirational transformational tale into the essence of LZRD LASH's rebirth.

Hailing from Thailand, Zii ventured to Belfast at the age of 14, having spent her early formative years separated from her family and parents. She stepped into a world where a foreign language enveloped her as she grappled with the realisation of her true self.

Despite the linguistic barriers and the internal struggle of identity, over the next years, Zii courageously and gradually transitioned into the woman she was meant to be - a transformation mirroring the evolution of LZRD LASH.

The brand new LZRD LASH product line has just been unveiled and introduces a collection of 30 different styles of vegan and cruelty-free strip lashes adorned with consumers beauty ‘dream state’ names.

Zii Lizard is a dynamic model, entrepreneur, and influential figure in the industry.

Each symbolises a transformative journey that consumers can take – similar to Zii’s own journey – where you choose who you want to become.

A series of individual cluster lash sets are the ‘Design It Yourself’ at home alternative to salon lash extensions. The individual sets each have playful innovative names that signal it’s time to focus on your personal beauty routine by indulging in the ‘salon at home’ experience.

The range also includes lash glue, bond, seal, and tools that embody the brand's no-holds barred transformative action focus and party-inspired ethos, all whilst honouring the courage and authenticity that define Zii and the soul of LZRD LASH.

Zii says, "Creating products that are truly ethical demands conscientious decision-making. It's about making eco-conscious and sustainable choices in every aspect, from packaging design to supply chain operations.

In a landscape where ‘clean washing’ runs rampant, certifications like Conscious Bunny hold immense value. They provide a stringent framework, shaped over years of collaboration with industry experts, offering customers a reassuring beacon of credibility in a complex market."

https://lzrdlash.com