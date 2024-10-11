Made by Mitchell: TikTok star moves to Giants Basin in Manchester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TikTok sensation Made by Mitchell has finalised a swift deal with Urban Splash, securing the brand's relocation to Giants Basin in Manchester in just four days.

Founded by 25-year-old makeup artist and former X Factor star Mitchell Halliday, known to his nearly one million followers as Mmmmitchell, the brand has captivated global audiences and established him as a leading figure in the beauty industry. The move to Giants Basin, a 10,000 sq ft building in Castlefield acquired by Urban Splash in 2021, provides the brand with a new, expansive hub for its operations, as founder Mitchell said: “Our brand isn’t even four years old, and some of the things we’ve done, some brands don’t do in ten years.

“But along with all that success we lacked a base, something we put on the backburner while we focused on growth so I’m thrilled that we finally we have our own space in Manchester and look forward to what’s ahead.”

Urban Splash Head of Commercial Property Emma Gardiner commented, “We are thrilled to welcome this iconic brand to our portfolio. This deal was exceptional – not only completed in just four days but also drawing eager TikTok fans requesting selfies with Mitchell during our viewings. We’re delighted to have the business join us at Giants Basin.”

This announcement comes during a busy period for Urban Splash, with the commercial team completing over 11,000 sq ft of deals nationwide, including nearly 1,000 sq ft of new lettings and renewals at Beehive Mill – the former home of Sankeys nightclub – in Ancoats. Deals on 2,000 sq ft of workspace were completed at Boat Shed in Salford Quays, with Urban Splash also completing deals on more than 5,000 sq ft of space in Liverpool; Emma added, “We take pride in offering a versatile portfolio that caters to businesses of all sizes and sectors. Whether it's beloved TikTok stars, start-ups, growing independents, or well-established national companies, we have workspace solutions for everyone. This summer has been particularly active, with new tenants joining us and existing customers extending their leases. We’re excited to see our occupiers thrive within their Urban Splash commercial communities.”

