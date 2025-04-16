Magic PR takes the virtual stage at SEO Rockstars, one of America’s leading SEO conferences, showcasing cutting-edge strategies in link-building and digital press distribution.

SEO Rockstars, one of the United States' most prestigious SEO conferences, returned for its 14th annual gathering from November 10th to November 12th. Recognized for its '100% no pitch' policy, the conference delivered practical insights into SEO strategies, secrets, and test results from global industry leaders, including prominent link-building and press release distribution agency, Magic PR, who both sponsored and appeared virtually at the event.

Founded by SEO expert Dori Friend, creator of SEONitro, the SEO Intelligence Agency, and PageOneEngine, SEO Rockstars has built a reputation over the past decade for transparency and practicality. Rather than sales presentations, attendees receive actionable and proven SEO strategies directly applicable for their businesses.

Magic PR's prominent role as official sponsor was underscored by their extensive expertise in targeted SEO and press release distribution. The company leverages advanced link-building practices across Amazon, Bing, IBM, and Google Cloud Infrastructure—such as Google Drive, Sheets, PDFs, Slides, and Documents—promising significant competitive advantage and improved visibility online.

Magic PR's CEO and founder called the sponsorship an "opportunity to highlight real-world SEO expertise and actionable solutions that businesses can immediately use to improve their digital presence and rankings."

Designed for a global client base spanning from startups to large enterprises across diverse industries, Magic PR's offerings include press release writing shaped by Google's E-E-A-T principles (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness), combined with partnerships across industry-leading newswire networks. Their packages distribute press releases via renowned platforms including Bloomberg, GlobeNewswire, PR Newswire, Yahoo Finance, The News Front and others, aimed at boosting local or national organic SEO rankings.

SEO Rockstars attendees benefited from the presence of seasoned specialists, sharing expertise on topics ranging from link-building and media relations strategies to on-site optimization and SERP domination tactics.

For further information about Magic PR’s services and their innovative approach to SEO and press release distribution, visit www.magicpr.com